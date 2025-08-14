Independence Day | Op Sindoor landmark in global fight against terrorism: President

India is well on the way to becoming a self-reliant nation and moving ahead with great confidence to be a developed economy by 2047, President Droupadi Murmu said in her address to the nation on Thursday (August 14), the eve of the 79th Independence Day.

Murmu said the country’s economy is in the pink of health with inflation under control, and exports rising. “After the long years of foreign rule, India was in utter poverty at the time of Independence. But in the 78 years since then, we have made extraordinary progress in all fields. India is well on the way to becoming a self-reliant nation and is moving ahead with great confidence,” the President said.

She described Operation Sindoor as a landmark event in the global fight against terrorism, noting that India’s armed forces “destroyed terrorist hubs across the border” with “steely resolve”. “I believe Operation Sindoor will go down in history as an example in humanity’s fight against terrorism,” she said.

Also on Thursday, India recognised the acts of gallantry by the armed forces personnel and the role of senior military brass involved in the planning and execution of Operation Sindoor in its annual list of military honours on the eve of 79th Independence Day.

Indian Air Force pilots involved in the strikes on terror infrastructure and military installations in Pakistan as well as those manning the S-400 air defence systems, which played a critical role during the May 7 to 10 hostilities between the two countries were among those conferred the coveted awards.

