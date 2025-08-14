Independence Day | Op Sindoor landmark in global fight against terrorism: President
President Droupadi Murmu says India on way to becoming developed economy by 2047; officers involved in Operation Sindoor get military honours
India is well on the way to becoming a self-reliant nation and moving ahead with great confidence to be a developed economy by 2047, President Droupadi Murmu said in her address to the nation on Thursday (August 14), the eve of the 79th Independence Day.
Murmu said the country’s economy is in the pink of health with inflation under control, and exports rising. “After the long years of foreign rule, India was in utter poverty at the time of Independence. But in the 78 years since then, we have made extraordinary progress in all fields. India is well on the way to becoming a self-reliant nation and is moving ahead with great confidence,” the President said.
She described Operation Sindoor as a landmark event in the global fight against terrorism, noting that India’s armed forces “destroyed terrorist hubs across the border” with “steely resolve”. “I believe Operation Sindoor will go down in history as an example in humanity’s fight against terrorism,” she said.
Also on Thursday, India recognised the acts of gallantry by the armed forces personnel and the role of senior military brass involved in the planning and execution of Operation Sindoor in its annual list of military honours on the eve of 79th Independence Day.
Indian Air Force pilots involved in the strikes on terror infrastructure and military installations in Pakistan as well as those manning the S-400 air defence systems, which played a critical role during the May 7 to 10 hostilities between the two countries were among those conferred the coveted awards.
- 14 Aug 2025 10:47 PM IST
Murmu hails giant leap in sports, especially chess
India's global chess domination was lauded by President Droupadi Murmu in her address to the nation, during which she also said that the country is on the cusp of "transformative changes" in the sporting arena.
Eighteen-year-old D Gukesh's triumph as the youngest world champion last year began a season of excellent results for India's chess prodigies with the likes of R Praggnanandhaa, Arjun Erigaisi, Vidith Gujarati, Koneru Humpy, Divya Deshmukh and R Vaishali delivering consistently strong performances in high pressure international events.
Deshmukh (19) became the youngest women's World Cup winner last month, beating Humpy in the final.
"Brimming with a new confidence, our youth are making a mark in sports and games. Chess, for example, is now dominated by India's youngsters like never before. We foresee transformative changes which will establish India as a global sporting power-house under the vision contained in the National Sports Policy 2025," the president said in her address.
"Our daughters are our pride. They are breaching barriers in every field, including in the areas of defence and security. Sports are among important indicators of excellence, empowerment and potential. A nineteen-year-old girl (Deshmukh) and a thirty-eight-year-old woman (Humpy) from India were the finalists in the FIDE Women’s World Cup for chess championship," she said.
"This underlines the sustained and globally comparable excellence across generations among our women. The gender gap in employment has also been reducing. With ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’, the empowerment of women is no longer a slogan but a reality," she added.
The National Sports Policy calls for accountability of administrators and establishment of processes to "ensure ethical practices, fair play and healthy competition in the sports sector." It also professes the creation of national agencies and inter-ministerial committees to facilitate swift action and effective resolution of issues, promoting transparency and seamless operations across the sports ecosystem.
- 14 Aug 2025 10:07 PM IST
President Murmu reminded us of sacrifices behind country's independence: ModiPrime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said President Droupadi Murmu's thoughtful address on the eve of Independence Day highlighted the collective progress of the nation and the opportunities that lie ahead.She has reminded citizens of the sacrifices that made the country's freedom a reality, Modi said in a post on X.Murmu has also urged citizens to participate eagerly in the nation-building, he added.In her address, the president praised the nation's decisive response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack in Kashmir and emphasised the country's growing self-reliance in the defence sector.She also spoke about the importance of sustained good governance and a "zero tolerance for corruption".
- 14 Aug 2025 10:06 PM IST
Operation Sindoor: 18 BSF personnel get gallantry medal; 2 awarded Vir Chakra posthumouslyEighteen Border Security Force (BSF) troops have been awarded gallantry medals for displaying "conspicuous bravery" and "unmatched valour" during Operation Sindoor against Pakistan, including two personnel who were decorated with the Vir Chakra posthumously.The Vir Chakra, a wartime medal which is third in precedence after the Param Vir Chakra and Kirti Chakra, has been bestowed on Sub Inspector Mohammed Imteyaj and Constable Deepak Chingakham.The medals for gallantry for the troops, some of whom destroyed enemy surveillance cameras while others neutralised drone attacks, were announced by the Union government on the eve of the 79th Independence Day."The medals are a testament to the Nation's faith & trust reposed in India's First Line of Defence: The Border Security Force," the BSF said in a social media post.A unit commanded by under-probation Assistant Commandant Abhishek Srivastav was deployed at the highly sensitive border post at Kharkola in Jammu, only 200 metres from the IB.On May 10, Srivastav and his troops -- SI Imteyaj, Head Constable Brij Mohan Singh and constables Depeswar Barman, Bhupendra Bajpai, Rajan Kumar, Basavaraja Shivappa Sunkada and Chingakham -- engaged a swarm of Pakistani drones and neutralised them, but one UAV dropped a mortar shell in their bunker.SI Imteyaj and Constable Chingakham suffered grievous injuries in this blast.Despite the serious nature of injuries, SI Imteyaj "bravely" continued to retaliate and motivated his troops, his citation said. He was evacuated to Army Hospital, Jammu, where he succumbed to his injuries.Chingakham, despite his "critical" condition, refused evacuation, choosing to remain beside his post commander (Imteyaj) and continued to fight.He crawled unaided to the 'morcha' (post) and held his position. He was evacuated to the military Hospital, Jammu, where he succumbed to his injuries, the citation said.Sub Inspector Vyas Dev, who lost his left leg after a Pakistani mortar shell fell at his border post, and Constable Suddi Rabha were awarded for undertaking a "risk-prone" mission to replenish ammunition to forward-deployed troops during the operation.Dev's citation said he "suffered life-threatening injuries, but he remained conscious, stabilised himself and bravely engaged in his given task, motivated his fellow soldiers and exhibited tremendous courage".Rabha stood "shoulder-to-shoulder" with his commander (Dev) and refused to yield despite suffering grievous injuries.Another unit under Deputy Commandant Ravindra Rathore, Inspector Devi Lal, Head Constable Sahib Singh and Constable Kanwaraj Singh displayed "exceptional courage" and "operational brilliance" under intense pressure and saved the life of a fellow jawan, "whose life was in peril".Assistant Sub-Inspector Udai Vir Singh was deployed at the Jabowal border post in Jammu and he destroyed a Pakistani surveillance camera amid "intense" enemy fire at his location.Despite suffering a life-threatening sharpnel wound to his upper lip, Singh refused evacuation and went on to destroy a Pakistani "heavy machine gun nest (post)", his citation stated."His actions ensured uninterrupted domination from the Indian side and inspired fellow troops," it said.ASI Rajappa BT and constable Manohar Xalxo undertook a "high risk" mission at border post Karotana Khurd in Jammu on May 10 when the said post reported "critical shortage" of automatic grenade launcher ammunition.While replenishing the ammunition, a mortar shell fell on the magazine and the two suffered grievous injuries, but they ensured completion of their task.Assistant Commandant Alok Negi, along with two of his troops, executed "relentless and accurate" mortar fire on enemy positions for 48 hours and their "fearless" conduct ensured zero casualties and maintained operational dominance, according to the citation.The government also announced gallantry medals for other police and central armed police forces personnel, who undertook other operations. This includes 128 for Jammu and Kashmir Police, 20 for the CRPF and 14 for Chhattisgarh Police.
- 14 Aug 2025 10:05 PM IST
21 CBI officers awarded medals on Independence Day eveCBI officers who led the probe in major corruption cases such as the 2G spectrum and Vyapam, NEET UG 2024 paper leak, Chota Rajan case and cyber crimes were among the 21 officers awarded President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service on the eve of the 79th Independence Day on Thursday, an official statement said.DIG Vivek Priyadarshi, who is known for his investigation into the 2G corruption case, Vyapam, and cases related to West Bengal post-poll violence, has been awarded the coveted President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service.DIG Machhindra Ramchandra Kadole, who probed cases related to gangster Chota Rajan, corruption in the Palace on Wheels train, Ponzi scam and post poll violence cases in West Bengal, has also been awarded the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service.Kadole also served as the police advisor in the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).He was posted at Juba, South Sudan, as the contingent commander of the Indian police contingent for the mission, and received a UN medal for his services.ASP Bandi Peddiraju, who led the probe into the NEET UG 2024 paper leak case, social media posts against Andhra Pradesh High Court judges, Paritala Ravi murder case, and cyber crime cases related to tech support scams impersonating Microsoft and Amazon, has also been honoured with the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service.Peddiraju, who rose from the ranks of a constable, has 150 awards to his name, including the Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation for 2019.Additional SP Ch Venkata Narendra Deve, Deputy SP Vishal, and Head Constable Abhijit Sen have also been awarded the President's Medal for Distinguished Service.Fifteen CBI officers have been awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Service, an agency spokesperson said.DIG Anoop T Mathew, Deputy Legal Advisors Bal Karan Singh, Subhash Chandra Sharma, Additional SP Sunil Dutt, Deputy SPs Ashok Kumar, K Vijaya Vaishnavi, Ajay Singh Gahlaut, Crime Assistant Dilbagh Singh Jasrotia, ASI Pawan Kumar Bhardwaj, Head Constables Mohan Singh Jadaun, Arabinda Garai and Chitimireddy Suryanarayan Reddy, Constables Satish Kumar, Rambabu Yedida, and Naval Kumar Dixit have been awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Service, the spokesperson said.
- 14 Aug 2025 10:04 PM IST
18 Delhi Police officers, personnel to be awarded medals
Eighteen officers and personnel of the Delhi Police will be awarded medals for their services on Independence Day.
According to the Delhi Police, three officers have been conferred with the President’s Medal for 'Distinguished Service', while 15 others have been awarded the 'Medal for Meritorious Service'.
Those honoured for Distinguished Service include Special Commissioner of Police (Economic Offence Wing) Garima Bhatnagar, Director General of Police (DGP) of Chandigarh Dr Sagar Preet Hooda and Sub-Inspector (Executive) Satender Yadav.
Bhatnagar, a 1994-batch AGMUT cadre officer, has served in multiple leadership positions and spearheaded technology-driven reforms in investigation and other policing domains. She was also recognised for her contributions during her tenure at the UN Police Division.
Hooda, a 1997-batch AGMUT cadre officer, has held key positions in Delhi, Chandigarh, and Arunachal Pradesh. He is credited with initiatives such as the “Parivartan” programme to curb sexual offences in Delhi and handling sensitive law-and-order situations, including G20 Summit arrangements and the farmers’ protest at the Delhi-UP border.
SI Satender Yadav, who joined the force in 1995, has been lauded for his role in neutralising terrorists and apprehending militants linked to banned outfits, such as Al-Qaeda, LeT, JeM and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen. He also participated in the Batla House encounter and was earlier awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry in 2015.
The Medal for Meritorious Service has been conferred on 15 personnel, including senior officers such as DCP Anyesh Roy, ACPs Virender Singh Sajwan (Retd.), Vijay Kumar Vats, Suraj Bhan, Gurkirat Singh Kohli and Sapna Gedam, as well as inspectors, sub-inspectors, assistant sub-inspectors, and other ranks.
These officers have been recognised for achievements ranging from cracking high-profile criminal cases to handling critical law-and-order situations.
Delhi Police Commissioner S B K Singh congratulated the medal winners, saying their dedication and service reflected the highest traditions of the force.
- 14 Aug 2025 10:03 PM IST
President’s medal for Andaman DGP; 3 others to be honouredAndaman and Nicobar Police DGP Hargobinder Singh Dhaliwal has been selected for the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service while three other officers will be awarded with medals for meritorious services on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day, officials said on Thursday.Dhaliwal is recognised for his exemplary leadership, operational expertise, and distinguished service in the domain of anti-terror operations and organised crime, a release by the Andaman and Nicobar Police stated.A 1997-batch officer of the AGMUT cadre, Dhaliwal has been previously awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry and is known for cracking several high-profile cases, including the murders of Soumya Vishwanathan, Radhika Tanwar, and Jigisha Ghosh, as well as the Delhi serial blasts, it added.Sub-inspector V Satyawati and Mahali Urong, assistant sub-inspector (general duty), Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBn), have been selected for the Medal for Meritorious Service. BC Naskar, Home Guard (Regular) has been selected for the Home Guard Medal for Meritorious Service, the statement said.The three officers have shown impeccable integrity and has consistently displayed outstanding performance with highest sense of dedication towards duties, the statement said.
- 14 Aug 2025 10:02 PM IST
7 cops to get gallantry medals for Naxal encounter in GadchiroliSeven Maharashtra police personnel will be awarded gallantry medals, three will get the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and 39 the Medal for Meritorious Service on Independence Day.The Centre announced service medals for 1,090 police personnel of various central and state forces on the eve of Independence Day.According to a Union Home Ministry statement, 233 personnel have been awarded the Medal for Gallantry (GM), 99 personnel awarded President's Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) and 758 have been decorated with Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) nationwide.The Police Medal for Gallantry will be given to seven personnel, including one posthumously, for their valour in an encounter against Maoists at Hemalkasa-Karampalli Road in the state's Gadchiroli district, an official said.The seven are assistant inspector Netaji Bandgar, assistant sub inspector Manohar Mahaka, constables Manohar Pendam, Prakash Kannake, Atul Yegolpawar, Hidayat Khan as well as Suresh Telami, who was martyred in the encounter, the official said.Anil Kumbhar, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) of Mumbai Police; Navinchandra Reddy, Joint Commissioner of Police, Nagpur City; and Rajendrasingh Gaur, Assistant Commissioner of Police have been awarded the President's Medal for Distinguished Service.The Medal for Meritorious Service has been conferred on Deputy Inspector General of Police Pramodkumar Shewale, ACP Dattatray Dhole, Sanjay Chandkhede, Shailendra Dhiwar, Jyoti Desai, Rajan Mane, Kailas Pundkar and Narendra Hiware, he informed.Police Inspector Deepakkumar Waghmare, Ravindra Vani, Satyawan Mashalkar, Police Sub-Inspector Sandeep Shinde, Sandeep More, Joseph Dsilva have also been selected for the police medal for meritorious services.The medal for gallantry is awarded on the grounds of rare conspicuous act of bravery, in saving life and property or in preventing crime or in arresting criminals.PSM is awarded for special distinguished record in service and MSM for valuable service characterised by resource and devotion to duty.
- 14 Aug 2025 10:01 PM IST
Delhi L-G commences I-Day celebrations by hoisting Tricolour at Raj NiwasDelhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena hoisted the Tricolour at the Raj Niwas to kick start the 79th Independence Day celebrations."Started the Independence Day festival today by hoisting the Tricolour at Raj Niwas. I appeal to all the citizens of Delhi to join the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and make it successful by hoisting the Tricolour, which is a symbol of national unity and pride, at their houses," Saxena said in a post on X.The government of India launched the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign in 2022 as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' initiative to celebrate 75 years of India's Independence.
- 14 Aug 2025 9:51 PM IST
Gallantry awards for Op Sindoor officers
India on Thursday recognised the acts of gallantry by the armed forces personnel and the role of senior military brass involved in the planning and execution of Operation Sindoor in its annual list of military honours on the eve of 79th Independence Day.
Indian Air Force pilots involved in the strikes on terror infrastructure and military installations in Pakistan as well as those manning the S-400 air defence systems, which played a critical role during the May 7 to 10 hostilities between the two countries were among those conferred the coveted awards.
Vice Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari, Deputy Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Awadhesh Kumar Bharti, Indian Army's DGMO Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai and Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma are among top military officers conferred Sarvottam Yudh Seva medal.
Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor and Air Marshal Jeetendra Misra, heading the South Western Air Command and the Western Air Command respectively have also been conferred Sarvottam Yudh Seva medal.
Vice Admiral Sanjay Jasjit Singh, who as the Flag Officer Commanding in Chief of Western Naval Command, played a critical role in deployment of naval assets following the Pahalgam attack, has also been named for Sarvottam Yudh Seva medal.
Deputy Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti, who also played a major role in finalising the Navy's deployment strategy in the aftermath of the Pahalgam strike, has been conferred Uttam Yudh Seva medal.
As many as nine fighter pilots of the Indian Air Force have been conferred prestigious Vayu Chakra.
President Droupadi Murmu approved 127 Gallantry awards and 40 Distinguished Service awards to the armed forces and central armed police forces personnel on the eve of Independence Day.
These include four Kirti Chakras, 15 Vir Chakras, 16 Shaurya Chakras, two Bar to Sena Medals (Gallantry), 58 Sena Medals (Gallantry), six Nao Sena Medals (Gallantry) and 26 Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry).
The awards also included seven Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medals, nine Uttam Yudh Seva Medals and 24 Yudh Seva Medals.
The President has also approved 290 Mention-in-Despatches, out of which 115 are from the Indian Army, five from the Indian Navy, and 167 are from the Indian Air Force.
- 14 Aug 2025 9:50 PM IST
An "effective platform" for a bright future
President Murmu asserted that every person is equal and deserves to be treated with dignity, and everyone should have equal access to healthcare, education, and opportunity and added that those who have been at a traditional disadvantage need a "helping hand".
Since starting its new journey in 1947, India has made "extraordinary progress in all fields", the President said and added that despite being in "utter poverty" at the time of Independence, India is now "well on the way to becoming a self-reliant nation" and is moving forward with great confidence.
With an eye on the future, she expressed optimism, stating that India is "moving ahead at a faster pace towards realising its true potential".
The President said she believes the nation's reforms and policies have created an "effective platform" for a bright future where every citizen will "energetically contribute to the prosperity and happiness of all".