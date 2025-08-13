KBC hosts Op Sindoor officers Sofiya Qureshi, Vyomika Singh for I-Day, sparks row

The appearance of Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, who were the face of India's Operation Sindoor and led the media briefings, on a special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) has triggered controversy.

Social media users criticised the move, accusing the government of using the armed forces for "PR" and "political mileage".

Officers on KBC

Joining Colonel Qureshi and Wing Commander Singh on the special Independence Day episode is Commander Prerna Deosthalee of the Indian Navy, who last year became the first woman officer to be handed over the command of a warship.

While many praised the choice of guests, criticism erupted after KBC released a promo of the episode on its social media channels.

Critics accused the government of politicising the armed forces. The episode, hosted by actor Amitabh Bachchan, is set to air on August 15.

Op Sindoor insights

In the promo, Colonel Qureshi is seen explaining the rationale behind Operation Sindoor, which India launched in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack.

"Pakistan has been carrying out such (terror) acts repeatedly. A response was necessary, and that’s why Operation Sindoor was planned," she says.

Wing Commander Singh is shown recalling the speed of the mission, "Raat ko ek baj kar panch minute se lekar dedh baje tak, pachhis minute me khel khatam kar diya. (From 1.05 am to 1.30 am, the entire mission was completed in just 25 minutes.)"

Social media backlash

The episode is expected to feature discussions on Operation Sindoor. However, the decision to feature the officers on a reality show, in uniform and speaking about the operation, has not gone down well with many netizens.

Several questioned the “need” for inviting the officers in full uniform, while others raised concerns about whether armed forces protocol permits sending officers on reality shows like KBC.