‘What we eat is our freedom’: Huge row over meat ban by civic bodies on Independence Day
AIMIM chief Owaisi, Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray say the decision violates personal freedom and food habits
A massive political controversy has been generated after several civic bodies across the country ordered that slaughterhouses and meat shops should remain closed on Independence Day this year.
Politicians from parties across the spectrum have criticised the decision, and said people’s freedom was being violated as the country celebrates its independence and that the meat ban is a crackdown on people’s food habits.
Callous, unconstitutional: Owaisi
AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi lashed out at an order by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to keep meat shops and slaughterhouses closed on August 15 and 16 (Independence Day and Janmasthami).
“Many municipal corporations across India seemed to have ordered that slaughterhouses and meat shops should be closed on 15th August. Unfortunately, @GHMCOnline has also made a similar order. This is callous and unconstitutional,” wrote Owaisi in a post on X on Wednesday (August 13).
“What’s the connection between eating meat and celebrating Independence Day? 99 per cent of Telangana’s people eat meat. These meat bans violate people’s right to liberty, privacy, livelihood, culture, nutrition, & religion,” continued the AIMIM chief in his post.
Wrong to impose such a ban: Ajit Pawar
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also objected to a similar meat ban order in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra.
“It is wrong to impose such a ban. In major cities, people of different castes and religions reside. If it is an emotional issue, then people accept it for a day. But if you clamp such orders on Maharashtra Day, Independence Day, and Republic Day, then it is difficult,” said Ajit Pawar.
Suspend municipal commissioner: Aaditya Thackeray
After the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation in Thane gave a similar order, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said it was not the municipal commissioner’s job to decide who eats what and that he should be suspended.
“What we eat on Independence Day is our right, our freedom. They cannot tell us whether to eat veg or non-veg. We will definitely eat non-veg. We eat it in our house. In our house, even during Navratri, our prasad has prawns and fish because this is our tradition, this is our Hinduism. This is not a matter of religion, and it is not a matter of national interest. Why are you entering our homes? The municipal corporation should focus on issues such as potholes on roads,” said Aaditya Thackeray in a post on X.
Did not approve ban: Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde)
A spokesperson for the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, Arun Sawant, said the Maharashtra government has not approved the meat ban.
He accused the opposition of levelling false allegations against the state government and of trying to “malign it”.