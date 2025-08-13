‘What we eat is our freedom’: Huge row over meat ban by civic bodies on Independence Day

A massive political controversy has been generated after several civic bodies across the country ordered that slaughterhouses and meat shops should remain closed on Independence Day this year.

Politicians from parties across the spectrum have criticised the decision, and said people’s freedom was being violated as the country celebrates its independence and that the meat ban is a crackdown on people’s food habits.

Callous, unconstitutional: Owaisi

AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi lashed out at an order by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to keep meat shops and slaughterhouses closed on August 15 and 16 (Independence Day and Janmasthami).

“Many municipal corporations across India seemed to have ordered that slaughterhouses and meat shops should be closed on 15th August. Unfortunately, @GHMCOnline has also made a similar order. This is callous and unconstitutional,” wrote Owaisi in a post on X on Wednesday (August 13).

“What’s the connection between eating meat and celebrating Independence Day? 99 per cent of Telangana’s people eat meat. These meat bans violate people’s right to liberty, privacy, livelihood, culture, nutrition, & religion,” continued the AIMIM chief in his post.