Is Congress sidelining Shashi Tharoor? | Panel discussion

In this episode of Capital Beat, panelists MG Radhakrishnan, a political commentator from Kerala, and Sanjay Jha, former Congress spokesperson and author, discussed the growing rift between Congress leadership and its senior leader Shashi Tharoor.

Tharoor recently hinted that if the party does not want him, he has "other options" as well. This comes after he praised CPM’s governance in Kerala and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s diplomacy, sparking tension within the Kerala unit of Congress. With elections approaching, is Congress ignoring one of its most popular leaders in the state? And does Tharoor have a political future within the party?

Tharoor’s growing frustration

Shashi Tharoor’s recent remarks have sent shockwaves through Congress. Expressing discontent over his sidelining, he stated, "If the party wants me, I will be there. If not, I have my own things to do." His words indicate a clear message to the leadership: recognize his value or risk losing him.

Tharoor’s praise of CPM’s policies and Modi’s diplomatic stance further deepened Congress’s mistrust. Kerala Congress leaders were particularly irked, viewing his statements as indirect criticism of the party’s leadership vacuum in the state.

With Kerala elections approaching, Tharoor has flagged the absence of a strong face in Congress. This has led to speculation: Is he challenging the party to act, or is he signaling openness to new political alignments?

Congress’s reluctance to embrace Tharoor

Sanjay Jha argued that Congress is making a mistake by sidelining one of its most erudite and globally recognized leaders. "Tharoor is among the brightest voices in Parliament today. His expertise in international affairs, policy articulation, and communication is unparalleled," Jha said.

Despite this, the party has consistently failed to leverage his strengths. Tharoor’s exclusion from key parliamentary debates, particularly on constitutional matters, and his loss in the Congress presidential race reflect an internal resistance to his leadership potential.

Jha further noted that Congress must be in a "ready state" to take on BJP in the upcoming elections. However, instead of uniting and utilizing its best talent, the party seems to be engaging in internal conflicts that could weaken its position.

Internal rivalries

MG Radhakrishnan highlighted a key reason for Congress’s hesitance: caste-based political calculations in Kerala. Currently, four to five leaders, including K. Muraleedharan, VD Satheesan, and Ramesh Chennithala, are vying for the chief ministerial position within the Congress camp. Tharoor, despite being the most popular Congress leader in Kerala (as per various surveys), does not feature in the party’s considerations for the CM post, he explained.

Radhakrishnan pointed out that Congress is facing "a visible anti-incumbency wave in Kerala, but unless a credible leader is projected, the party may struggle to capitalize on it." He argued that Tharoor has the ability to galvanize support and offer a fresh appeal to voters.

Is Tharoor considering BJP or another alternative?

With no clarity on his future in Congress, speculation is rife about Tharoor’s next move. Some believe he might consider aligning with the BJP, given his recent praise for Modi. However, Sanjay Jha strongly dismissed this notion, stating, "Tharoor’s entire political ideology is based on inclusivity and secularism. He will never move an inch closer to the BJP."

Yet, his frustration is evident. If Congress continues to ignore him, could he explore forming an independent political force in Kerala? Radhakrishnan suggested that Tharoor "has the potential to be a third force in Kerala politics, appealing to the middle-class and educated voters who are increasingly disillusioned with traditional parties."

Congress’s existential crisis

The larger issue at play is Congress’s inability to manage its internal leadership struggles. The party has suffered similar crises in Punjab, Rajasthan, and Haryana, leading to electoral setbacks. Kerala could be next.

Jha warned that "if Congress doesn’t keep its house in order, it is heading toward an existential crisis." He emphasized that Rahul Gandhi and the party leadership must urgently address the situation and recognize Tharoor’s contributions before it’s too late.

Radhakrishnan added that "Kerala's Congress unit must realize that it needs a strong, credible leader to counter LDF’s governance and BJP’s growing influence. Tharoor is the obvious choice, but party infighting may cost them the election."

What’s next for Tharoor?

With Congress reluctant to acknowledge his leadership potential and internal rivalries blocking his rise, Tharoor’s future remains uncertain. While a switch to BJP is unlikely, the idea of a new independent force or a shift in alliances cannot be ruled out.

The coming months will determine whether Congress can resolve its leadership crisis or if it will push away one of its strongest political assets. Will Tharoor continue to fight within the party, or will he chart a new course?

