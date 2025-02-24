Kerala: Congress on thin ice as Shashi Tharoor breaks free

With all guns blazing, Shashi Tharoor, the Congress' celebrated Lok Sabha MP from Thiruvananthapuram, has put the party on a sticky wicket ahead of the Kerala Assembly elections next year.

Tharoor’s outspoken views on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the LDF government have put the party on the back foot. Caught off guard, the Congress is now struggling to defend itself, inadvertently boosting the state's LDF government. Adding to the fire, in an interview, Congress MP and senior leader Shashi Tharoor said, ''he has other options if Congress does not need his services''.

The national media has also gone to the town about his possible switch to the BJP.

The Congress leadership, a senior leader told The Federal, has reached a point of exasperation over Tharoor's repeated antics and political stances.

Eyeing CM’s post

So what's behind Tharoor's sudden moves? Sources indicate that Tharoor has been trying to build confidence among a section of Congress leaders and some within the United Democratic Front to rally behind him for the Chief Minister's post. However, so far, he has not met with any success.

“He is reaching out to some leaders, but most are cautious in responding. The Muslim League, a major ally of Congress, leadership is also treading carefully and has made no commitment to him,” said a member of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

Tharoor's cryptic messages

Many interpret this stance- that he has other options- as a sign of his growing disillusionment with the party's inability to leverage his strengths effectively.

Even though he clarified that his options primarily involved writing and other intellectual pursuits, the discussions did not end there. Media speculation in Delhi ran wild, suggesting he might switch to the BJP, while in Kerala, CPI(M) leaders hinted that they would welcome him if he wishes to join them.

Congress leaders have downplayed the possibility of Tharoor leaving the party. Both KPCC chief Sudhakaran and Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Ramesh Chennithala have expressed confidence that Tharoor will remain with the Congress. However, another leader says the ''leadership has reached a point of exasperation''.

“Even at this point, I don’t believe Shashi Tharoor would leave the Congress to join the BJP. He is not an organic politician but a career one — he was working at the UN before entering politics. Honestly, I never even expected him to join us until he was introduced to the party; he could have gone in any direction. It’s best for us to let him do whatever he wants and not engage too seriously. From what I gather, the leadership has reached a point of exasperation. The general sentiment seems to be: if he wants to leave, let him,” a senior UDF leader told The Federal.

Tharoor's dissatisfaction with the party's leadership in Kerala also played a significant role in the growing rift. He has consistently argued that there is a leadership vacuum in the state Congress, which he believes hinders the party's ability to challenge the ruling LDF effectively. He has also staked a claim to the chief ministership if Congress were to come to power in the next Assembly elections, citing surveys that rank him as the most acceptable candidate among Congress stalwarts in Kerala.

Simmering tension

With Assembly elections scheduled next year, the Congress in Kerala is already facing challenges in mounting an effective opposition to the LDF, and Tharoor's comments have further complicated this task. The party's mouthpiece in the state has flayed his praise for the LDF government, labelling it as “suicidal” for the party's electoral prospects.



Tharoor's plight also highlights deeper issues within the Congress. The party's inability to effectively utilise its talent pool and address internal grievances has led to dissatisfaction among several prominent leaders.

As the drama unfolds, Tharoor’s future within the Congress remains uncertain. While he has not explicitly stated his intention to leave, his words and actions suggest deep frustration with the party's leadership and direction. When asked about the possibility of leaving the party, Tharoor told reporters at Thiruvananthapuram airport that he would reserve his comments.