In a first since Russia attack, Modi to visit Ukraine, meet Zelensky

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kyiv in August, marking his first trip to Ukraine since Russia invaded the in 2022, NDTV reported.

Last month, Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Italy. The two leaders shared a hug there.

When Modi secured a third term as Prime Minister in June, Zelensky congratulated him and invited him to visit the nation.

India-Ukraine ties

In a phone call with Zelenskyy in March this year, Modi had discussed ways to strengthen India-Ukraine partnership and reiterated the nation's people-centric approach and calls for dialogue and diplomacy for the resolution of the ongoing conflict.

India would continue to do everything within its means to support a peaceful solution, he had remarked.

Modi had also travelled to Moscow earlier this month on a two-day visit.

During his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Modi stressed no solution to the violence could be found on the battlefield. "India has always called for respecting the United Nations Charter, including territorial integrity and sovereignty. There is no solution on the battlefield. Dialogue and diplomacy is the way forward," he had said.