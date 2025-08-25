Heavy rain causes flood-like situation in Rajasthan, schools shut

In view of torrential rains across Rajasthan on Monday (August 25) and more predicted on Tuesday (August 26), the Rajasthan government has announced the closure of schools across Jaipur and other districts as a precautionary measure.

The Meteorological Centre in Jaipur has issued an ‘orange alert’, indicating extremely heavy rainfall, for Rajsamand, Sirohi, and Udaipur districts for Monday, and a yellow alert, warning of heavy rainfall in a dozen other districts.

Rains to continue

The department noted the intense spell is likely to continue over the next two to three days.

In the 24 hours ending on Monday morning, Nagaur, Churu, Jalore, Udaipur and Sirohi received extremely heavy rainfall, while Sikar, Hanumangarh, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Dholpur and Ajmer witnessed heavy showers. Nagaur recorded the maximum rainfall of 173 mm during this period.

Flood-like situation

The downpour over the past few days has disrupted normal life across the state, with flood-like conditions reported in several low-lying areas of Kota, Bundi, and Sawai Madhopur districts. Large parts of these towns have been inundated, forcing residents to move to safer locations.

Officials said that the Army has been called in to assist civil authorities in relief and rescue operations in three districts.

According to an official statement, seven teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 57 teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have also been deployed in different parts of the state.

Schools shut

Local administrations across several districts, including Jaipur, have announced the closure of schools up to Class 12 for the next two days, citing safety concerns.

The IMD has warned that heavy to very heavy rainfall may continue in parts of eastern Rajasthan till Tuesday, urging people to remain alert and avoid waterlogged areas.