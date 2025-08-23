Himachal grapples with incessant rain; yellow warning issued, 339 roads shut

The MeT has issued a yellow warning for heavy rain in isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh from Sunday (August 23) to Tuesday (August 25), prompting the administration to take precautionary measures in many places, including shutting down roads.

According to officials, 339 roads, including one national highway, have been closed to avoid untoward incidents. Of these, 162 roads are in Mandi district and 106 are in the adjoining Kullu. The State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) has confirmed that National Highway 305, which connects Aut with Sainj, have also been closed.

Also Read: Explained: What is a landslide atlas? Why does ISRO have one?

Light to moderate rainfall

Several parts of the state have received light to moderate rain since Friday (August 22) evening. Nadaun has received 58.6 mm of rain, followed by 45 mm of rain in Jogginder Nagar. Jatton Barrage received slightly less rain at 44.2 mm.

According to the MeT, 39.2 mm of rainfall was recorded in Nagrota Suriyan, 34.8 mm in Naina Devi, 33 mm in Paonta Sahib, 32 mm in Dhaulakuan, 26 mm in Ghaghas, 22.2 mm in Bhattiyat, and 20.5 mm in Neri.

Thunderstorms took place in Kangra, Jor, Murari Devi and Palampur, while wind blowing at 37-54 kmph speed struck the residents of Kukumseri, Seobagh and Bajaura.

Also Read: Mumbai rain: Landslide leaves two dead; city on high alert

Deaths and other losses

The SEOC mentioned that since the onset of the monsoon on June 20, at least 151 people have died and 37 have gone missing in the state. The state has incurred losses of Rs 2,326 crore in rain-related incidents. A total of 172 power supply transformers and 133 water supply schemes have been disrupted, it further noted.

So far, 75 flash floods, 39 cloudbursts and 74 major landslides have happened this monsoon.

(With agency inputs)