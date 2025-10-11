Google’s idli doodle celebrates iconic South Indian delicacy

Google on Saturday (October 11) dedicated a special idli doodle to the iconic South Indian dish, celebrating its rich cultural and culinary legacy across India.

The idli doodle transforms the Google logo into an artistic arrangement of idlis, batter bowls, and colourful chutneys arranged on a traditional banana leaf — drawing global attention to a breakfast loved by millions.

Google's tribute to idli

Google wrote, "Celebrating Idli: Today's Doodle celebrates idli, a savoury, steamed South Indian cake made from a fermented batter of rice and urad dal."

Unlike its anniversary-themed illustrations, this idli doodle serves as a cultural tribute, a homage to one of India’s most cherished dishes.

The vibrant artwork captures every stage of idli preparation, from the rice grains and fermented batter to the steaming of soft, fluffy cakes and their pairing with classic sides like coconut chutney and sambar.

Within minutes of the idli doodle’s release, social media platforms lit up with the hashtag #IdliLove on X and Instagram, as people shared nostalgic posts, breakfast snapshots and family recipes passed down through generations.

Idli doodle

The soft, steamed delicacy took center stage in the illustration. Each letter of "Google" represents a different element of the dish.

The first "G" features a granular texture resembling rice grains, the key ingredient. The first "O" shows a bowl of white batter, while the second "O" depicts idlis steaming in a traditional mould.

The next "G" is crafted from several idlis, the "L" is shaped with chutneys, and the final "E" includes a flavourful side dish, all beautifully placed on a banana leaf.

Celebrating idli

Google often uses its doodles to celebrate culinary and cultural significance of dishes that bring people together.

The October 11 artwork pays tribute to idli’s reputation as a nutritious, vegan, and gluten-free comfort food that transcends geography, generation, and culture.

Idli’s simplicity, health benefits, and comfort have helped it gain a massive fan following from around the World.

Through this idli doodle, Google not only honours an everyday favorite but also showcases India’s rich food heritage for the world to appreciate.