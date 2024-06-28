Chennai's viral Rs 500 idli: What ingredients go into this dish?

The humdrum south Indian staple dish, the idli, is known for being packed with nutrition and healthy.

This steamed dish is full of vitamins, fat free, gut-friendly and easy to digest. And, is usually the most affordable item on a restaurant menu. Unlike the nawabi biryani or the kingly kebabs, there is nothing remotely royal about the idli. But now, a restaurant in Chennai is changing the face and texture of the commonplace idli mixing it with expensive spices, berries and olive oil, powering it with more vitamins and antioxidants.



This idli, which costs ₹500, has been cooked up by Adyar Anand Bhavan (in partnership with health and wellness company AIWO) and is available only at its OMR, Shashtri Nagar, Tambaram, Anna Nagar and Velachery branches.

Healthy ingredients

So, what are the various ingredients that goes into this dish that has transported the humble idli to the status of a superstar charging an exorbitant fee?

Firstly, the idli is popped into a bowl. After which, it spliced with a few spoonfuls of extra virgin olive oil. Next, dollops of a spicy podi made with shiitake mushroom, aged garlic extracts, Brazil nuts, cloves, cinnamon, curcumin, ashwagandha, are added to the idli.

Healthy blueberries and a handful of soaked and peeled almonds are dropped into this mix.

The coup de etat, however, is the butter sauce, which is made from onions and tomatoes and is full of the flavours of a Punjabi makhni dish that is added to this concotion.

After which, blueberries, chopped almonds, and coriander are sprinkled for more flavour as toppings. According to reports, the restuarant uses 100 grams of blueberries, imported olive oil, almonds and good quality saffron. They also use cloves and flax-seeds and can also add some slices of avocado to give it another twist.

Besides idli being a known powerhouse of nutrition filled with minerals and antioxidants and low on carbohydrates and fats, this super idli comes charged with more nutrients and essential fatty acids promoting heart health and well-being. Try it, for some entirely new idli flavour.