Belur, Halebid and Somnathapura: How Hoysala temples got World Heritage Site tag

Majestic Hoysala temples of Belur, Halebid and Somnathapura in Karnataka were recently added to the UNESCO World Heritage List. Ever wondered what really goes on behind the scenes to get a monument on UNESCO's World Heritage Site list?

In India, efforts began in 2014 to get UNESCO to approve the recommendation of including the nearly 1,000-year-old Hoysala temples at Belur and Halebid in Karnataka, on the World Heritage Site list. The Somanathapura temple was added later.

The Hoysala temples, often described as 'poetry carved on stone', went on the tentative UNESCO list in step with the world organisation’s mandatory two-step process.

Long, tedious process

"A long, tedious process is involved in getting a monument into the UNESCO Heritage List," says Meera Iyer, convenor, INTACH Bangalore, which had prepared the nomination dossier on the Hoysala temples to be submitted to the World Heritage Committee.

First, a country can submit only one nomination in a year and India’s Archaeology Survey of India (ASI)’s submission in 2022-23 was the Hoysala temples.

A couple of years after the Hoysala temples went on the world heritage tentative list, the Karnataka government’s department of archaeology, museums and heritage approached INTACH Bangalore to prepare the nomination dossier on the Hoysala temples to apply for the heritage site tag.

Two volume dossier

Work started on the two-volume dossier in 2019, and it took INTACH Bangalore three years to complete this comprehensive document, which runs into 500 pages. This does not include the three annexures, which contain maps of the area, measured drawings of the temples, laws governing these places, protected areas etc.

Says Iyer, “This dossier is not just detailing the architectural brilliance of the temples. One volume itself is 272 pages long and filled with data, maps, figures and another volume just devoted to site management.” The team, however, was just following a format dictated by the World Heritage Committee.

Out of the six criteria stipulated by the Committee, the Hoysala temples met two, according to the INTACH team. Also, the temples met the committee’s demand for ‘Outstanding Universal Value’ (OUV)

Under the OUV, the INTACH team had to articulate why these temples are unique, how they compare with other similar world heritage sites in India and elsewhere in the world and which belong to the similar period. For example, the Prambanan temple, a Hindu temple in Indonesia (the second largest temple in south-east Asia after Angkor Wat) was compared with the Hoysala temples.

For this reason, the INTACH team also had to visit many temples like the Chola temples in Tamil Nadu, Khajuraho, temples of contemporary periods like the Solankis and Chalukyas in western India, to explain what makes the Hoysala temples unique.