Assam CM Himanta remote-controlled by PM Modi and Amit Shah: Rahul Gandhi

Dhubri (Assam), Jan 24 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday claimed that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma is “remote-controlled” by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

He also said that Sarma will be “thrown out” if he spoke for the welfare of Assam.

“PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have the remote control of Sarma, who will be thrown out instantly if he speaks anything for the benefit of Assam,” Gandhi said at the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' here.

The Congress MP also slammed the Badruddin Ajmal-led All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), terming it as the "B team of BJP".

Gandhi asserted that the grand old party will defeat both the BJP and the AIUDF in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as well as the assembly polls in Assam. PTI

