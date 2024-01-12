Here are important cases listed in Supreme Court on January 12

Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Friday, January 12.

* SC to hear plea of Committee of Management Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Varanasi.

* SC to hear suo motu plea taking cognisance of Calcutta HC's "control sexual urges" advice to adolescent girls.

* SC to hear plea against new law on appointment of CEC and ECs.

* SC to hear plea of CBI against grant of interim bail to former ICICI Bank CEO-cum-MD Chanda Kochhar in a corruption case.