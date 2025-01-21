Zoho CEO backs IIT Madras director on his 'gomutra' remark amid backlash

Zoho Corporation CEO Sridhar Vembu has come out in the support of IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti following backlash over the latter’s remarks on the medicinal properties of gomutra (cow urine).

Vembu took to social media platform X and commended Kamakoti’s contributions to science and education while flaying the negative reactions as baseless.

“IIT Madras Director Prof Kamakoti is an accomplished researcher and educator. He gave citations of scientific papers on the beneficial properties of cow urine. Modern science is increasingly recognising the value of our traditional insights. Online mobs are simply channeling their own prejudices, not based on any scientific insight. Stay strong Prof Kamakoti. Don’t give into the attack mobs,” Vembu stated.



Made remarks on Pongal

The controversy broke out when Kamakoti’s remarks during an event at a Go Samrakshana Sala in Chennai on Maatu Pongal (January 15) went viral. Speaking on the importance of protecting indigenous cattle breeds and organic farming, Kamakoti shared an anecdote about a sanyasi who reportedly recovered from a high fever after consuming gomutra.





IIT Madras Director Prof Kamakoti is an accomplished researcher and educator.



He stated, “Gomiyam (cow urine/gomutra) has anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, and digestive properties. It is useful as a medicine for conditions such as Irritable Bowel Syndrome.”

Comments draw flak

Kamakoti’s comments drew strong condemnation from several quarters. Dravidar Kazhagam called the remarks “shameful” and accused the director of promoting unscientific claims. Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram also condemned the remarks, tweeting: “Peddling pseudoscience by @iitmadras Director is most unbecoming @IMAIndiaOrg.”



However, Kamakoti justified his comments on Monday, claiming that top journals in the US have published papers on scientific evidence to this effect. “This has been scientifically demonstrated. Journals in the United States have published the scientific evidence,” he said.

Based on its medicinal properties, cow urine was available for sale online, Kamakoti said when asked about his controversial remark during the Pongal celebrations.