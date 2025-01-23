‘Science illiterate boomer uncle’: The Liver Doc slams Zoho CEO Vembu for cow urine claims
Dr Philips asked Vembu how long he would keep putting his foot in his mouth and making a fool of himself and misinforming his followers
The debate about the “medicinal value” of cow’s urine (gomutra) has heated up with “The Liver Doc” slamming Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu for supporting IIT Madras Director Kamakoti’s remarks on the same subject.
Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, known as “The Liver Doc” on social media platform X, called Vembu a “science illiterate boomer uncle”, and asked him how long he would keep putting his foot in his mouth and making a fool of himself.
Also Read: Zoho CEO backs IIT Madras director on his 'gomutra' remark amid backlash
The battle has unfolded online on X, after Vembu posted on January 21 supporting Kamakoti’s claims about the beneficial properties of cow urine, and told him, “Stay strong Prof Kamakoti”.
Liver Doc’s criticism of Vembu
The Liver Doc did not hold back his punches in his lengthy post criticising Vembu for “misinforming his followers”.
“Hey science illiterate boomer uncle, your so-called Indian traditional medicine, Siddha also encourages fecal transplants. How long will you keep putting your foot in your mouth and speak through your rear, misinform your followers, and make a fool of yourself?”
“As a man of influence, spread valuable information on how as a community we can progress through science and the scientific method, instead of promoting ancient nonsense and primal therapies and amplifying fools who misinform, like the IIT Madras professor,” continued Dr Philips.
“If you would really like to know how fecal transplants have science behind its use, you can read about our work here. We have pioneered this method in salvaging patients dying of severe alcohol-associated hepatitis,” wrote Dr Philips, providing the links to two publications.
“Urine therapy has no such known benefits and there is no science behind promoting its use. Educate yourself. And stop with the Strawman fallacies,” concluded the Liver Doc.
Not superstitious quackery: Vembu
Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu on January 21, after criticism about his earlier post in support of Kamakoti, wrote this on X.
“The people who are mocking cow urine don't know how fecal transplants and fecal pills (yes!) from very healthy individuals (preferably from pre-industrial societies, not exposed to modern diets) are seeing growing scientific interest due to their role in restoring beneficial gut bacteria. And gut bacteria are the most vital component of our immune system and they play a vital role in our physical and mental health,” Vembu wrote.
Also Read: Rows erupt as 'Garbhavigyan', ‘gomutra’ mentions crop up at IITs
The entrepreneur said it is not “superstitious quackery”.
“So ‘cow urine and cow dung have beneficial properties’ is not some superstitious quackery. Modern science is converging there. It is the closed-minded fanatic who takes part in online mobs,” he concluded.
Vembu supports Kamakoti
In an earlier post the same day (January 21), Vembu had gone on X to support the IIT Madras Director’s claims about the beneficial properties of cow urine.
“IIT Madras Director Prof Kamakoti is an accomplished researcher and educator.
He gave citations of scientific papers on the beneficial properties of cow urine. Modern science is increasingly recognising the value of our traditional insights. Online mobs are simply channeling their own prejudices, not based on any scientific insight.
Stay strong Prof Kamakoti. Don't give into the attack mobs,” went Vembu’s post on X.
Kamakoti’s video
What triggered the whole debate was the IIT Madras Director Kamakoti’s remarks during an event on Maatu Pongal (January 15), the video of which went viral.
Kamakoti praised the “medicinal value” of cow urine, and said it could treat infection because it had “anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties, along with digestive benefits”.
Also Read: How to treat coronavirus? Try cow urine, suggests Assam's BJP legislator
This is not the first time The Liver Doc and Sridhar Vembu have crossed swords. Last year, Dr Philips criticised Vembu for talking about the benefits of walking barefoot, also called “grounding” or "earthing".