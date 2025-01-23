‘Science illiterate boomer uncle’: The Liver Doc slams Zoho CEO Vembu for cow urine claims

The debate about the “medicinal value” of cow’s urine (gomutra) has heated up with “The Liver Doc” slamming Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu for supporting IIT Madras Director Kamakoti’s remarks on the same subject.

Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, known as “The Liver Doc” on social media platform X, called Vembu a “science illiterate boomer uncle”, and asked him how long he would keep putting his foot in his mouth and making a fool of himself.

The battle has unfolded online on X, after Vembu posted on January 21 supporting Kamakoti’s claims about the beneficial properties of cow urine, and told him, “Stay strong Prof Kamakoti”.

Liver Doc’s criticism of Vembu

The Liver Doc did not hold back his punches in his lengthy post criticising Vembu for “misinforming his followers”.

“Hey science illiterate boomer uncle, your so-called Indian traditional medicine, Siddha also encourages fecal transplants. How long will you keep putting your foot in your mouth and speak through your rear, misinform your followers, and make a fool of yourself?”

“As a man of influence, spread valuable information on how as a community we can progress through science and the scientific method, instead of promoting ancient nonsense and primal therapies and amplifying fools who misinform, like the IIT Madras professor,” continued Dr Philips.

“If you would really like to know how fecal transplants have science behind its use, you can read about our work here. We have pioneered this method in salvaging patients dying of severe alcohol-associated hepatitis,” wrote Dr Philips, providing the links to two publications.

“Urine therapy has no such known benefits and there is no science behind promoting its use. Educate yourself. And stop with the Strawman fallacies,” concluded the Liver Doc.