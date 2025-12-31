Two pollution board officers suspended over Goa nightclub fire

Two officers of the Goa State Pollution Control Board have been suspended in connection with the deadly Goa nightclub fire tragedy, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday.

The chief minister said show cause notices would also be issued to a few officers from other state government departments after an inquiry into the incident, which killed 25 people at a nightclub in the coastal state.

25 killed in Birch by Romeo Lane fire

A total of 25 people were killed, including tourists and staffers, in a massive fire at 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub in Arpora area on December 6 night.

Also Read: Nightclub tycoons to fugitives: Luthra brothers' success story collapses after Goa fire

The latest action against the two officers of the Board has taken the number of state government officials suspended so far to five.

Those suspended earlier are: Sharmila Monteiro (then Member Secretary of the Goa State Pollution Control Board), Siddhi Halarnkar (then Director of Panchayat), and Raghuvir Bagkar (then Secretary of the Arpora-Nagoa panchayat).

Inquiry findings, arrests and next steps

Sawant also informed reporters that a magisterial inquiry report related to the fire tragedy has been submitted to the government, which will be made public soon.

"Two officers from the Goa State Pollution Control Board were suspended based on the findings of the report. Action would also be initiated against others from other departments, including Fire and Emergency Services and Excise," the chief minister said.

He reiterated that those responsible for illegalities at the nightclub won't be spared.

Responding to a question on the reopening of some clubs sealed in the aftermath of the December 6 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub fire tragedy, Sawant said these facilities have been directed to adhere to the guidelines.

Also Read: Goa nightclub fire: General manager held, owner faces arrest for 25 deaths

"Once they fulfil the guidelines, they would be inspected, and then they would be allowed to operate. If they fail to do so, they would be shut down permanently," he said.

Goa Police have so far arrested eight people in connection with the Goa nightclub fire case, including three owners of the establishment, while another owner, Surinder Khosla, is yet to be arrested.

The Mapusa court on December 26 extended the police custody of the owner-brothers Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra.

The brothers had fled to Thailand within hours of the fire tragedy in Arpora village and were deported to India on December 17.

(With agency inputs)