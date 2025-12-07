Tourists among 23 dead in Goa nightclub blaze caused by cylinder blast

At least 23 people, including tourists, were reportedly killed in a blaze at a nightclub in North Goa following a cylinder blast late on Saturday (December 6) night.

Most of the dead were the club’s kitchen workers, and included three women, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said. There were “three to four tourists” among those killed, he added.

Club flouted safety norms

Sawant, who immediately went to the spot, told reporters that of the 23, three succumbed to burn injuries and the others died due to suffocation.

According to initial information, the nightclub had not abided by fire safety norms, the chief minister said.

The fire broke out at Birch by Romeo Lane after midnight. The popular party venue at Arpora village, around 25 km from the state capital Panaji, opened last year.

“We will take action against the club management and also against the officials who allowed it to operate despite flouting safety norms,” Sawant said.