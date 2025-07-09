Gambhira bridge collapse adds to India's long list of similar disasters

The Gambhira Bridge, which spans River Mahisagar and connects Vadodara and Anand districts in Gujarat, collapsed today (July 9) morning, killing nine and injuring many others

Bridge collapses in India are not uncommon. According to a 2020 study titled "Analysis of Bridge Failures in India from 1977 to 2017", a staggering 2,130 bridges have collapsed over the last 40 years —primarily due to natural disasters (80.3 per cent), material deterioration (10.1 per cent), and overloading (3.28 per cent).

According to a govt press release of August 2024, 42 bridges collapsed from 2019 to 2024. Here are some of the worst disasters:

Morbi suspension bridge collapse (2022)

The deadliest bridge collapse in recent Indian history occurred in Morbi, Gujarat, on October 30, 2022, when a 19th-century suspension bridge collapsed just four days after reopening.

The tragedy claimed 135 lives, most of whom were women and children. The bridge was overcrowded, and investigations revealed negligence in repair and safety checks.

Vivekananda road flyover (2016)

On March 31, 2016, an under-construction flyover in a densely populated part of Kolkata collapsed suddenly, crushing vehicles and pedestrians.

The incident left 27 people dead, and investigations pointed to poor engineering practices and rushed construction timelines.

Mizoram railway bridge collapse (2023)

A more recent disaster took place in Mizoram's Sairang district on August 23, 2023, where an under-construction railway bridge near Sairang suddenly collapsed during work, killing 26 labourers.

Authorities blamed substandard construction and lack of oversight.

Mumbai-Goa highway bridge collapse (2016)

Another significant tragedy occurred on August 2, 2016, when the Mumbai-Goa highway bridge collapsed during monsoon flooding.

The British-era structure failed under the force of water, sending two buses and several cars into the river, resulting in 24 fatalities.

CSMT foot overbridge collapse (2019)

On March 14, 2019, a foot overbridge near Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) collapsed during evening rush hour, killing six people and injuring dozens.

A faulty structural audit and ignored warnings were blamed for the tragedy.

Maharajganj bridge collapse (2025)

On April 28, 2025, an under-construction bridge collapsed near Mohanapur Dhala on the Sonauli-Gorakhpur National Highway in Maharajganj district, Uttar Pradesh, resulting in injuries to at least six to eight laborers

Local residents have alleged negligence in the construction work, citing concerns over the quality and safety measures.

Majerhat bridge collapse (2018)

The Majerhat Bridge in Kolkata collapsed on September 4, 2018, claiming 3 lives and injuring many.

The bridge, over 50 years old, had shown signs of wear, and poor maintenance was identified as a contributing factor.

Indrayani River bridge collapse (2025)

On June 15, 2025, a footbridge spanning the Indrayani River in Dehu, Pune, collapsed under the weight of pilgrims gathered for a religious event.

Four people died, and over 50 were injured. Authorities cited overcrowding and lack of structural reinforcement.

Varanasi flyover segment collapse (2018)

The Varanasi Flyover Collapse took place on May 15, 2018, when a large concrete segment of an under-construction flyover fell onto vehicles passing beneath it, killing 18 people.

A preliminary investigation pointed to serious lapses in engineering oversight and failure to cordon off the area during ongoing work.

Darjeeling wooden footbridge collapse (2011)

On October 22, 2011, a wooden footbridge collapsed under heavy crowd pressure during a festival celebration in Darjeeling, West Bengal, killing 32 people and injuring over 60 others.

The tragedy was attributed to poor planning, lack of crowd control, and structural neglect.