Several feared dead as iron bridge on Indrayani river collapses in Pune

Several people are feared to have died after an iron bridge over Indrayani river in Pune district of Maharashtra collapsed on Sunday (June 15) afternoon.

Police said the incident occurred near the Kundamala area in Maval tehsil.

Rescue underway

Reports say 25-30 tourists were on the bridge when it collapsed and fell into the river, swollen by the heavy rains.

While officials are yet to confirm any fatalities, an NDTV reports says six people have died so far.

Also read: 7 killed, 30 injured after train derails following bridge collapse in Russia



Local police, fire brigade and NDRF teams are engaged in a rescue operations.

Many trapped

According to ANI, while five to six people have been rescued, 10-15 are still feared trapped under the debris of the collapsed bridge. A personnel engaged in rescue work told PTI that 20-25 people were trapped.

Also read: Morbi tragedy: 2 years later, no closure, no compensation for victims



“The rescue operation is underway. Some people have been saved. We don't know for sure, but possibly 20-25 people are likely trapped under the debris of the collapsed bridge," he said.

No confirmation on casualties: CM Fadnavis

Reacting to the incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that while many have been injured, so far no casualties have been reported.

"There has been an incident of bridge collapse in Maval. I have spoken to the divisional commissioner, tehsildar and police commissioner. Some people have been injured and taken to the hospital. Some people are also trapped. The NDRF team is reaching there. It is possible that some people have been swept away. We have not yet received any confirmation of casualties in this regard. Therefore, it would not be appropriate to talk about this now. I will give information about this only after getting complete information. Right now, the administration is trying its best to provide relief to the people,” ANI quoted him as saying.