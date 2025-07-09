2 dead as Gambhira bridge over Mahisagar River collapses; rescue ops on

Two people were killed on Wednesday (July 9) when the Gambhira Bridge connecting Anand and Vadodara districts over Mahisagar River in Gujarat, collapsed, causing multiple vehicles on it to crash into the water, reports said.

While some reports peg the death toll at three, no confirmation has been made by the government so far.

Four rescued

Four persons have been rescued so far and the operation is still underway, Padra police inspector Vijay Charan told PTI.

The incident reportedly took place at 7.30 am, near Mujpur village in Padra taluka – a vital link between central Gujarat and Saurashtra.

"Around four vehicles fell into the river after a portion of the bridge on the Mahisagar river collapsed around 7.30 am. The vehicles, including two trucks and two vans, fell into the river. We have rescued four persons so far," Charan said.

According to local reports, two trucks, a pickup van, and a motorcycle fell into the river following the bridge’s collapse. Rescue operations are underway with local fire brigade teams and emergency services. Efforts are focused on retrieving the vehicles and checking for any trapped occupants inside them.