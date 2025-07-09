2 dead as Gambhira bridge over Mahisagar River collapses; rescue ops on
Police say four vehicles plunged into the river when a portion of a bridge, a vital link between central Gujarat and Saurashtra, collapsed
Two people were killed on Wednesday (July 9) when the Gambhira Bridge connecting Anand and Vadodara districts over Mahisagar River in Gujarat, collapsed, causing multiple vehicles on it to crash into the water, reports said.
While some reports peg the death toll at three, no confirmation has been made by the government so far.
Four rescued
Four persons have been rescued so far and the operation is still underway, Padra police inspector Vijay Charan told PTI.
The incident reportedly took place at 7.30 am, near Mujpur village in Padra taluka – a vital link between central Gujarat and Saurashtra.
"Around four vehicles fell into the river after a portion of the bridge on the Mahisagar river collapsed around 7.30 am. The vehicles, including two trucks and two vans, fell into the river. We have rescued four persons so far," Charan said.
According to local reports, two trucks, a pickup van, and a motorcycle fell into the river following the bridge’s collapse. Rescue operations are underway with local fire brigade teams and emergency services. Efforts are focused on retrieving the vehicles and checking for any trapped occupants inside them.
While the local administration is present at the spot, authorities are investigating the cause of the collapse.
Reports said that initial investigations suggest that the bridge had been experiencing structural issues, with significant potholes forming during the monsoon season. This had been reportedly addressed with temporary repairs. However, the exact cause of the collapse remains under investigation.
Key infrastructure structure
The Gambhira Bridge is a key infrastructure structure, which helps in movement of goods and passengers between Anand and Vadodara. The collapse has not only resulted in loss of life but has also caused significant traffic disruptions. Authorities are working to clear the wreckage and restore normalcy.