G RAM G Bill: Opposition MPs protest, Kharge vows to take fight to streets

Several Opposition MPs on Thursday (December 18) staged a protest march within the Parliament House complex in Delhi to oppose the G RAM G Bill (Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, 2025). They demanded its immediate withdrawal, as Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge vowed to challenge the government's move both inside Parliament and on the streets.

March from Prerna Sthal

The protest march, led by a large banner reading 'Mahatma Gandhi NREGA', began at the Gandhi statue at Prerna Sthal and concluded at Makar Dwar. The MPs raised slogans criticising the government's actions.

Key participants included Kharge, AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, DMK's K Kanhimozhi, TR Ballu, A Raja, IUML's ET Mohammed Basheer, Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Arvind Sawant, and RSP's NK Premchandran, among others.

Also Read: MGNREGA vs VB-G RAM G: What changes for states and workers | Interview

In a post on X after the protest, Kharge stated, "The Modi government has not only insulted the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, but has also crushed the right to work, which was instrumental in bringing about socio-economic transformation in India's villages."

He further emphasised, "Against this tyranny of the ruling dictatorial government, we will fight from Parliament to the streets."

Sonia Gandhi Joins Protest

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi also joined the protest, taking part in the demonstrations at Makar Dwar.

Speaking to reporters, Venugopal condemned the government's actions, saying, "Today, Parliament is witnessing the murder of democracy. By removing the name of Mahatma Gandhi from NREGA, they are trying to kill the democratic values as well as the ideology of the Father of the Nation."

Also Read: New rules in Delhi from today: 'No pollution certificate, no fuel' for vehicles

The Opposition's protest comes amid ongoing debates in Parliament over the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill (VB-G RAM G), which aims to replace the UPA-era Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). The Opposition has strongly criticised the Bill, accusing the government of undermining Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy and weakening the core provisions of MGNREGA.

What’s VB-G RAM G Bill?

The VB-G RAM G Bill proposes to provide a statutory guarantee of 125 days of wage employment per financial year for rural households where adult members volunteer for unskilled manual work. Under the new law, states are required to implement a scheme consistent with the bill's provisions within six months of its enactment.

(With agency input)