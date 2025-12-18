    • The Federal
    Shivraj Singh Chouhan
    x

    Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, December 17. PTI/Sansad TV

    G RAM G Bill discussion concludes in LS; Minister Shivraj Singh to respond today

    The discussion on the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, 2025, concluded past midnight, with 98 members participating. The Lok Sabha adjourned at 1:35 AM

    The Federal
    18 Dec 2025 6:46 AM IST  (Updated:2025-12-18 01:21:43)

    The Lok Sabha, in the wee hours of Thursday (December 18), completed the discussion on the new rural jobs bill that seeks to replace the 20-year-old MGNREG Act.

    Also read: Why Centre's G RAM G spells trouble for states | Talking Sense With Srini

    The discussion on the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, 2025, concluded past midnight on Wednesday and saw the participation of 98 members. The Lok Sabha adjourned at 1:35 AM.

    Also read: LS passes SHANTI Bill 2025 to target 100 GW by 2047; Opposition seeks JPC debate

    Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is scheduled to reply to the debate on Thursday.

    The Lok Sabha is also scheduled to take up a duration discussion on air pollution in the Delhi National Capital Region. Congress member Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is expected to initiate the discussion. DMK member K Kanimozhi and BJP member Bansuri Swaraj have also given notices for raising the discussion.

    Lok SabhaParliament Winter Session
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X