G RAM G Bill discussion concludes in LS; Minister Shivraj Singh to respond today

The Lok Sabha, in the wee hours of Thursday (December 18), completed the discussion on the new rural jobs bill that seeks to replace the 20-year-old MGNREG Act.

The discussion on the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, 2025, concluded past midnight on Wednesday and saw the participation of 98 members. The Lok Sabha adjourned at 1:35 AM.

Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is scheduled to reply to the debate on Thursday.

The Lok Sabha is also scheduled to take up a duration discussion on air pollution in the Delhi National Capital Region. Congress member Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is expected to initiate the discussion. DMK member K Kanimozhi and BJP member Bansuri Swaraj have also given notices for raising the discussion.