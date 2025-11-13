Pakistan passes bill giving Army Chief expanded powers, legal immunity

Pakistan's National Assembly (Parliament) on Wednesday (November 13) passed a controversial amendment expanding the powers of the Army Chief and granting him permanent legal immunity. The bill also has a provision of setting up a Federal Constitutional Court to deal with matters related to the constitution, while the existing Supreme Court would deal only with traditional civil and criminal cases.

New post of Chief of Defence Forces

As per the 27th Constitutional Amendment Bill, passed with a two-thirds majority during a ruckus-marred session, a new position of the Chief of Defence Forces will be created. The bill now needs the assent of President Asif Ali Zardari to become effective.

Under the amendment bill, the President will appoint the Army Chief and the Chief of Defence Force on the advice of the Prime Minister. It also proposes that the post of Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee will expire on November 27, 2025.

The Chief of Army Staff, who will also be the Chief of Defence Forces, will appoint the head of the National Strategic Command in consultation with the Prime Minister, and the head of the National Strategic Command will be from the Pakistan Army.

Field Marshal to be lifelong position

The government will be able to promote individuals from the armed forces to the ranks of Field Marshal, Marshal of the Air Force and Admiral of the Fleet. The rank and privileges of Field Marshal will be for life, meaning that Field Marshals will remain Field Marshals for life.

Army chief Asim Munir, who was promoted to the rank of Field Marshal just days after a four-day conflict with India, is only the second military officer in the country's history to be elevated to the position, after Field Marshal Ayub Khan in the 1960s.

The bill, which had stirred controversy for weeks, was presented in the National Assembly by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar on Tuesday, a day after the Senate approved the key legislation.

Boycott by Opposition

The National Assembly had approved all 59 clauses of the 27th Constitutional Amendment Bill amid the opposition's boycott, completing the clause-by-clause voting process. Jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party members tore up copies of the bill and threw them towards the PM's chair. National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq said the bill received 234 votes in favour and four against.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari attended the lower house session.

The amendment was passed following a two-day-long debate. However, opposition led by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf boycotted the proceedings.

Law Minister Tarar described constitutional reform as an “evolutionary process” undertaken with careful deliberation. He said the draft had been thoroughly reviewed and discussed with bar councils and bar associations across the country.

(With agency inputs)