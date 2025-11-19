Pakistan's Khawaja Asif says ‘all-out war with India’ cannot be ruled out

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said that his country cannot overlook the possibility of an “all-out war with India” adding that Islamabad is on “full alert” in view if the increasing regional tensions.

‘Neither ignoring nor trusting India’

Speaking to Samaa TV, Asif said that Pakistan was neither ignoring nor trusting India under any circumstances adding that as per his analysis, the possibility of an all-out war with India could not be ruled out.

Also Read: Pakistan ready for two-front war with India, Afghanistan: Defence Minister Asif

“We are neither ignoring India nor trusting it under any circumstances. Based on my analysis, I cannot rule out an all-out war or any hostile strategy from India, including border incursions or attacks (presumably Afghan). We must stay fully alert,” said Asif on Tuesday (November 18) as reported by NDTV.

Army chief‘s warning to Pakistan

The Pakistan Defence Minister’s remakes comes days after Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, described Operation Sindoor as an “88-hour trailer”, adding that the armed forces were ready to teach Pakistan a lesson on “how to behave responsibly with a neighbouring nation” if the situation demands it.

The exchange of warnings comes in the back drop of a blast near the Red Fort in Delhi on November 10 that left at least a dozen people dead.

Asif warns of two-front war

Earlier, Asif had said that Pakistan was ready for a two-front war on “the eastern (India) and western (Afghanistan)” borders adding “Allah helped us in round one, and He will help us in round two.” He said, “If they want the final round, we have no option but war.”

Also Read: Pakistan’s Khawaja Asif accuses the Taliban of acting at India’s behest

Asif’s fresh warning comes as tensions with Afghanistan continue to escalate. Heavy clashes between Pakistani forces and the Taliban last month left multiple casualties on both sides before a Turkey- and Qatar-brokered ceasefire took effect on October 19.

The confrontation began after Islamabad pressed the Taliban administration to curb militants allegedly operating from Afghan soil, prompting Pakistan to launch cross-border airstrikes and triggering fierce retaliation.

What the Taliban said

The Taliban dismissed Pakistan’s claims, maintaining that Afghan territory is not being used for attacks and insisting the Islamic Emirate avoids interference in other nations’ affairs.

Also Read: After warning to Kabul, Khawaja Asif leads Doha talks with Afghan Taliban

Amid the uneasy truce, Asif accused India of influencing attacks from Afghanistan and cautioned that Pakistan could face pressure on two fronts. Asif said India was fuelling discord between Islamabad and Kabul. Speaking to Geo News, Asif alleged that Taliban decisions “are being sponsored by Delhi” and described Kabul as fighting “a proxy war.”