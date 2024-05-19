Founder of Naturals Ice Cream, Raghunandan Kamath, dies at 75

Raghunandan Kamath, founder of Naturals Ice Cream, died at the age of 75 in a Mumbai hospital following a brief illness. He was reportedly ill for several days before his death on Friday (May 17) night. Kamath is survived by his wife and sons.

Condolences pour in

“Our thoughts on the sad demise of our patron and founder of Naturals Ice Cream, Late (Shri) Raghunandan Kamath. Indeed a very sad and unfortunate day for us. Regards, The Naturals Family. Date: 18th May, 2024,” the company wrote said on X.

BJP's Karnataka unit secretary, Captain Brijesh Chowta, expressed his condolences on social media, praising Kamath's inspirational journey from Mulki to Mumbai and his massive impact on the ice cream industry.

Visionary

Kamath, born to a fruit vendor, helped his father with the fruit business, gaining valuable knowledge about fruits. At 14, he moved to Mumbai and worked at his brother's restaurant. In February 1984, with four workers, he started his ice cream business featuring 12 flavours. He initially attracted customers by serving Pav Bhaji alongside ice cream.

Naturals Ice Cream became well-known for its use of natural ingredients without artificial flavouring. By 2020, Kamath had opened 135 outlets across India. His company is now valued at approximately ₹400 crore.