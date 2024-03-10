The Federal
Justice Ajay Manikrao Khanwilkar, Lokpal Chairperson, AM Khanwilkar
President Droupadi Murmu administers oath of office to Justice Ajay Manikrao Khanwilkar as the Chairperson, Lokpal, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, on Sunday, March 10, 2024. PTI

Former SC judge Justice Khanwilkar takes oath as Lokpal chairperson

10 March 2024 2:03 PM GMT  (Updated:2024-03-10 14:03:12.0)

Former Supreme Court judge Justice Ajay Manikrao Khanwilkar was on Sunday (March 10) administered the oath of office as the Lokpal chairperson by President Droupadi Murmu.

Justice (retired) Khanwilkar, 66, served as a judge of the apex court from May 13, 2016 to July 29, 2022.

The President administered the oath of office of chairperson, Lokpal to Khanwilkar at a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Sunday evening, according to an official statement.

Justice (retired) Khanwilkar was appointed as the chairperson of the anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal last month, nearly two years after the post fell vacant following the retirement of Pinaki Chandra Ghose on May 27, 2022.

