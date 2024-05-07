Former Congress leader Radhika Khera, actor Shekhar Suman join BJP

Former Congress leader Radhika Khera and actor Shekhar Suman joined the BJP at an event in Delhi on Tuesday (May 7).

The switch of Khera, the former national coordinator of the Congress' media department, to the BJP, comes a day after she resigned from the party’s primary membership, alleging mistreatment by senior leaders over her visit to the Ayodhya Ram temple.

Addressing the press on Monday, Khera had said that on April 30, she was locked in a room and verbally abused by Chhattisgarh Congress’ communication wing chairperson, Sushil Anand Shukla at the party’s office in Raipur over her visit to the temple.

She also accused Shukla of offering her alcohol during Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

She said the media chairman used to repeatedly knock on her door after getting drunk when the team was in Korba. She alleged that even though she had informed leaders including Sachin Pilot, Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera, about the incident, the complaints were ignored because they didn’t subscribe to her version of Hinduism. She alleged that she was also told by party leaders to tone down references to Hinduism in her speeches.

The induction ceremony of Khera and Suman, held at the BJP headquarters in Delhi, was attended by BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde and national media department in-charge Anil Baluni.

Suman was recently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Netflix series Heeramandi.