Rahul Gandhi in Kerala: Have dilemma about whether to choose Rae Bareli or Wayanad

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who won the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat by a huge margin for a second consecutive time, held a road show in the north Kerala district of Malappuram on Wednesday (June 12).

This is Rahul’s first visit to the state after the LS poll results.

Thousands of UDF workers and supporters gathered along the route of the road show at Edavanna, which is part of the Wayanad LS seat.

‘I have a dilemma’

Speaking at Malappuram, Rahul said, “I have a dilemma in front of me now. Whether to choose Rae Bareli or Wayanad because I can be MP from only one seat. Unlike Narendra Modi, I am not guided by God. Modi said he is not a biological being and God makes him do things. For me, the poor people are God, the people of Wayanad are God. I ask them and they tell me what I should do. I assure you, whatever decision I take, it will make people of both Wayanad and Rae Bareli happy.”

The Congress MP evaded a direct comment on which of the two Lok Sabha seats he plans to retain. He had made a similar remark in Rae Bareli on Tuesday (June 11), telling the people there that he would continue to serve Rae Bareli (and Amethi), irrespective of which constituency he chooses to represent in the Lok Sabha.

Rahul is scheduled to address another rally in Wayanad later on Wednesday.

Earlier, he was given a rousing welcome at Kozhikode airport by party leaders and workers.