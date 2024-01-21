FM slams TN govt for 'ban' on telecasting Ram temple ceremony, minister denies 'rumours'

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday (January 21) came down heavily on the Tamil Nadu government for allegedly banning the live telecast of Ayodhya Ram temple consecration ceremony on January 22. In a post on X, Sitharaman said that strongly condemned this "anti-Hindu" and "hateful" action of the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government. Meanwhile, the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department minister Sekar Babu has refuted Sitharaman's claims, saying there was no ban in temples of Tamil Nadu on 'pujas' for Ram or providing 'annadhanam'.

He said on X, "HR&CE has not issued any ban in temple of Tamil Nadu over 'pujas' for Ram or providing 'annadhanam'. It is unfortunate that people like Nirmala Seetharaman holding such a high post is spreading rumours which are against truth." No pujas nor bhajans In her tweet, the finance minister claimed that in HR and CE-managed temples, no pujas or bhajans, nor prasadam and annadanam are allowed in the name of Lord Ram. Police are stopping privately held temples from organising events and threatening organisers that they will rip off pandals, alleged the FM. Further, pointing out that in Tamil Nadu there are over 200 temples for Shri Ram, people are being "prevented and threatened from organising bhajans, feeding the poor, distributing sweets and celebrating", when all they want is to see PM Narendra Modi in the Ram Temple consecration’s ceremony at Ayodhya. The FM said this situation is leading to “heartbreaking scenes” in several parts of TN.

TN govt has banned watching live telecast of #AyodhaRamMandir programmes of 22 Jan 24. In TN there are over 200 temples for Shri Ram. In HR&CE managed temples no puja/bhajan/prasadam/annadanam in the name of Shri Ram is allowed. Police are stopping privately held temples also… pic.twitter.com/G3tNuO97xS — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) January 21, 2024