FM slams TN govt for 'ban' on telecasting Ram temple ceremony, minister denies 'rumours'
TN minister Sekar Babu has rubbished Sitharaman's claims stating that HR&CE has not issued a ban on any temple in Tamil Nadu over doing 'pujas' for Ram or providing 'annadhanam' to the poor
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday (January 21) came down heavily on the Tamil Nadu government for allegedly banning the live telecast of Ayodhya Ram temple consecration ceremony on January 22.
In a post on X, Sitharaman said that strongly condemned this "anti-Hindu" and "hateful" action of the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government. Meanwhile, the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department minister Sekar Babu has refuted Sitharaman's claims, saying there was no ban in temples of Tamil Nadu on 'pujas' for Ram or providing 'annadhanam'.
He said on X, "HR&CE has not issued any ban in temple of Tamil Nadu over 'pujas' for Ram or providing 'annadhanam'. It is unfortunate that people like Nirmala Seetharaman holding such a high post is spreading rumours which are against truth."
No pujas nor bhajans
In her tweet, the finance minister claimed that in HR and CE-managed temples, no pujas or bhajans, nor prasadam and annadanam are allowed in the name of Lord Ram. Police are stopping privately held temples from organising events and threatening organisers that they will rip off pandals, alleged the FM.
Further, pointing out that in Tamil Nadu there are over 200 temples for Shri Ram, people are being "prevented and threatened from organising bhajans, feeding the poor, distributing sweets and celebrating", when all they want is to see PM Narendra Modi in the Ram Temple consecration’s ceremony at Ayodhya. The FM said this situation is leading to “heartbreaking scenes” in several parts of TN.
The FM further alleged that cable TV operators have been informed that there may be a power cut during the live telecast. Calling this an "anti-Hindu move" by the DMK, she added that the Tamil Nadu government is "unofficially" claiming law and order issues to justify the live telecast ban.
The FM had attached a news report from a Tamil newspaper in her social media post.