Father's Day gift ideas: Unique, thoughtful presents to give your dad

With Father's Day falling on Sunday (June 15), it is time to celebrate dads with meaningful and distinctive presents — gifts that go beyond clichés and genuinely celebrate a father’s love and guidance. Many are on the lookout for thoughtful gifts that strike a balance between sentiment and practicality.

Tech gadgets

For the dad who loves all things digital, tech gifts can be both practical and exciting. Wireless headphones, known for stellar noise cancellation and rich audio, they are ideal for travel or daily use.

Smart glasses come equipped with open-ear speakers, voice assistant support, and a built-in camera—making them a quirky but functional accessory for the modern father.

A digital photo frame to relive cherished moments by adding pictures and videos of your family taken during holidays and other special occasions.

Fitness tools

Active dads will appreciate gifts that align with their hobbies. A lightweight and responsive sneaker is sure to be a favourite for any dad who enjoys running, jogging, power walking—or just spends long hours on his feet.

A smart ring collects data on key biometrics like heart rate, blood oxygen, and activity, and sends insights to an app to help track and monitor health.

For dads interested in gardening, a hydroponic planter kit allows him to grow fresh herbs with ease in the comfort of their backyard or patio.

Personalised gifts

A personalised voice message book, where each QR code plays a recorded message, creates a truly modern memory.

Custom-engraved products with his name or a favorite phrase—like wallets, watches, tools, and more—are both practical and personal.

Curate a “Day Off Kit” with cosy essentials — his favourite snacks, a robe, a great book, and a speaker. This will give him a much needed break from his hectic schedule.

Digital subscriptions

A subscription to a streaming service can provide hours of entertainment—from movies and shows to documentaries — perfect for downtime after a long day.

A Spotify playlist filled with songs that remind you of your dad, include his favorite tracks, or capture memories you’ve shared through music can make for a meaningful and heartfelt gift.

For the dad who reads everything from thrillers to biographies, a monthly digital book subscription tailored to his taste keeps his shelves fresh and his mind engaged.