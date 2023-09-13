Araku Coffee among G20 guests’ gifts; Anand Mahindra is ‘very, very proud’
Apart from coffee, the ‘sandook’ given to G20 delegates contained tea, saffron, honey, ittar, a Pashmina shawl, a Khadi scarf, commemorative stamps and coins
Industrialist Anand Mahindra took to X (Twitter) on Tuesday (September 12) to share that he was “very, very proud” to see Araku Coffee among the special gifts given to the foreign leaders after the G20 Summit in Delhi.
The Chairman of Mahindra Group, who is also chairman on the board of Araku Originals, wrote, “…I can’t argue with this choice of gift! It just makes me very, very proud. Araku Coffee is the perfect example of ‘The best in the World, Grown in India’....”
Mahindra shared an ANI report on Araku Coffee being part of the gift hamper, or rather, “sandook” (chest). It described Araku Coffee as the “world’s first terroir-mapped coffee, grown on organic plantations in the Araku Valley of Andhra Pradesh”.
“These coffee beans bear the essence of the valley’s rich soil and temperate climate. Pure Arabica with a rare aromatic profile, Araku Coffee is known for its unique texture and a symphony of flavours that makes for a smooth, well-balanced cup,” read the ANI post.
Araku coffee is produced by tribal farmers in Andhra Pradesh and it was the state government’s special endeavour to lift disadvantaged tribal farmers from the picturesque Araku Valley out of poverty. Araku Coffee is now available in nine countries.
Apart from Araku Coffee, the chest given to G20 delegates consisted of products representing India’s tradition and craftsmanship. The gifts came in a handcrafted “sandook” and included Darjeeling and Nilgiri tea, Kashmiri saffron, mangrove honey, Zighrana ittar, a Pashmina shawl, a Khadi scarf, and commemorative stamps and coins.
There were special gifts for the spouses of world leaders, too. The spouses of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Brazilian Prime Minister Lula da Silva received a Pashmina shawl in a papier-mache box; Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s wife was given an Assam stole in a Kadam wood box, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida’s wife received a Kanjivaram stole in a Kadam wood box; UK PM Rishi Sunak’s wife Akshata Murthy was given a Banarasi stole in a Kadam wood box; Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth’s wife got an Ikkat stole in teak wood box.(With agency inputs)