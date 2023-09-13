Araku Coffee among G20 guests’ gifts; Anand Mahindra is ‘very, very proud’

Industrialist Anand Mahindra took to X (Twitter) on Tuesday (September 12) to share that he was “very, very proud” to see Araku Coffee among the special gifts given to the foreign leaders after the G20 Summit in Delhi.

The Chairman of Mahindra Group, who is also chairman on the board of Araku Originals, wrote, “…I can’t argue with this choice of gift! It just makes me very, very proud. Araku Coffee is the perfect example of ‘The best in the World, Grown in India’....”

As the Chairman of the Board of Araku Originals, I can’t argue with this choice of gift! It just makes me very, very proud. Araku Coffee is the perfect example of ‘The best in the World, Grown in India’… https://t.co/VxIaQT6nZL — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 12, 2023

Mahindra shared an ANI report on Araku Coffee being part of the gift hamper, or rather, “sandook” (chest). It described Araku Coffee as the “world’s first terroir-mapped coffee, grown on organic plantations in the Araku Valley of Andhra Pradesh”. “These coffee beans bear the essence of the valley’s rich soil and temperate climate. Pure Arabica with a rare aromatic profile, Araku Coffee is known for its unique texture and a symphony of flavours that makes for a smooth, well-balanced cup,” read the ANI post.

G 20 in India | The Government of India presented special gift hampers to the G20, Heads of States and Leaders representing their countries including Sheeshamwood Sandook with Brass Patti. This Sandook has been hand-crafted using Sheesham (Indian Rosewood), which is valued for… pic.twitter.com/2v4MCwPO7X — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2023

G 20 in India | The Government of India presented special gift hampers to the G20, Heads of States and Leaders representing their countries including The Champagne of Teas: Pekoe Darjeeling and Nilgiri TeaPekoe Darjeeling and Nilgiri Tea are two illustrious gems from Bharat’s… pic.twitter.com/UzjbVEBBjB — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2023

G 20 in India | The Government of India presented special gift hampers to the G20, Heads of States and Leaders representing their countries including The texture of rare luxury: Kashmiri PashminaThe Kashmiri Pashmina shawl has many enchanting stories woven into its fabric.… pic.twitter.com/QTbAf5HOo4 — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2023

G 20 in India | Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented special gift hampers to the G20, Heads of States and Leaders representing their countries including a Khadi Scarf originated from India, khadi is an eco-friendly clothing material most beloved for its beautiful texture and… pic.twitter.com/eXARbSd6Bt — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2023

G 20 in India | To commemorate India's G20 Presidency, PM Modi released special G20 postage stamps and coins on 26 July 2023. The G20 India Stamps and Coins were released during the inauguration of Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan. The designs of both the coins and stamps draw… pic.twitter.com/eVNJ2bhtLr — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2023

Araku coffee is produced by tribal farmers in Andhra Pradesh and it was the state government’s special endeavour to lift disadvantaged tribal farmers from the picturesque Araku Valley out of poverty. Araku Coffee is now available in nine countries. Apart from Araku Coffee, the chest given to G20 delegates consisted of products representing India’s tradition and craftsmanship. The gifts came in a handcrafted “sandook” and included Darjeeling and Nilgiri tea, Kashmiri saffron, mangrove honey, Zighrana ittar, a Pashmina shawl, a Khadi scarf, and commemorative stamps and coins.

