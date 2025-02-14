F35 stealth fighters: What's the 'American beast' US wants to sell to India?

American President Donald Trump’s significant offer to supply India with the F-35 Lightning II fighter jet, which was recently seen at the Aero India 2025 show in Bengaluru, has sparked major interest in New Delhi.

The F-35, also referred to as the 'American beast', and made famous in movies like the Tom Cruise starrer 'Top Gun: Maverick' (2022), is hailed as the most lethal, enduring, and connected fighter aircraft in the world.

During Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US, the American president played his trump card stating that starting this year, they will increase military sales to India by many billions of dollars.

“We're also paving the way to ultimately provide India with the F-35 stealth fighters," Trump stated in an obvious U-turn from their earlier stance of selling this advanced jet to only its allies and NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organisations) countries.

But what is this particular fighter jet and how will help India?

What’s special about this F-35 fighter jet?

It is a fifth-generation stealth fighter famous for its ability to operate undetected at supersonic speeds. It comes fitted with advanced electronic warfare systems, open architecture, sophisticated sensors, and exceptional information fusion capabilities.

Due to these capabilities, it can detect and engage targets at long distances and will be an asset in modern aerial combat. Its advanced radar and superior electronic warfare systems give it a significant edge in beyond visual range engagements.

Developed by Lockheed Martin, F35 is one of the world's most technologically advanced fighter jets and very expensive. It integrates advanced stealth, unparalleled situational awareness and networked combat capabilities.

What it means for India?

Firstly, it will set the stage for unprecedented defence cooperation between the two countries and pave the way for a much deeper partnership. One of the big reasons why the US had refused to sell the F-35 till now is because Washington wanted to protect its stealth technology.

India’s close relations with Russia were a hindrance because the fighters were made to outsmart Russian and Chinese air defences and US was wary of sharing the aircraft with India.

But now, India will become part of an elite club of countries that include NATO allies, Israel and Japan who are allowed to buy the F-35.

However, accepting the F-35 may impact India's longstanding defence relationships, particularly with Russia, which remains a major supplier of fighter jets to India.

How F-35 is better than Rafale?

India currently has the Rafale, a 4.5-generation fighter that has proven its worth. It is also cost effective for India at approximately $110-120 million.

The Rafale, although not stealthier than F35, is agile and performs well in close-combat scenarios. Both aircraft are nuclear-capable, yet the F-35 is highly advanced in terms of technology, while the Rafale offers a proven balance of performance and cost-effectiveness.

The cost of F35?

It has three variants: the F-35A, designed for conventional takeoff and landing, which is largely used by the US Air Force; the F-35B, for short takeoff and vertical landing, which is operated by the US Marine Corps; and the F-35C, a carrier-based model built for the US Navy.

F-35 A costs $80 million

F-35B is $115 million

F-35C costs $110 million

Challenges before India?

It is very expensive to operate F-35 since each flight hour can notch up a bill of about $36,000.

For India, the high purchase price and expensive operational costs of the F-35 may pose financial challenges.

Besides, infrastructure and training-integrating, the F-35 would require key upgrades in maintenance infrastructure and specialised pilot training. The stepp costs and operational demands must be carefully balanced against India's current needs and strategic partnerships, said reports.

While India is intent on modernising its air force, it also needs to navigate complex geopolitical dynamics.