LIVE Modi-Trump meeting | MAGA-MIGA mega moment at White House
US will extradite Tahawwur Rana;to sell F-35 stealth fighter jets to India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US President Donald Trump in Washington DC on Friday (February 13), marking their first face-to-face engagement since the latter’s return to the White House.
Trump and Modi warmly greeted each other and shook hands. On meeting Modi, Trump said, "We missed you, we missed you a lot."
The two leaders immediately addressed the media at the White House before holding bilateral talks.
"I appreciate how President Trump always keeps his country first. I do the same - that is something that we have in common," Modi said, to which Trump replied quickly, ''He is doing a great job in India and he (PM Modi) and I share a great friendship and we will continue to build on ties between our nations."
MAGA, and now MIGA!
In an amusing twist, Modi coined MIGA, in response to Trump's favourite catchword (MAGA) after the meeting.
Modi said, "The people of America are well aware of MAGA - Make America Great Again. The people of India are also moving towards Viksit Bharat 2047. In The language of America, it's Make India Great Again - MIGA. When America and India work together, this MAGA plus MIGA becomes a 'mega partnership for prosperity'. Today, we have decided to double our trade by 2030.''
Trump clears Tahawwur Rana's extradition
After bilateral discussions, Trump said the US has agreed to extradite Tahawwur Rana, a key suspect in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, to India. Rana, a prime accused in the 26/11 terror attacks, is being held in a high-security prison in the US. India has been pursuing his extradition for several years. Trump has also said the US will sell F-35 stealth fighter jets to India.
"We are extraditing a highly dangerous individual to India, someone who is implicated in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks," Trump said.
Modi was accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, India's Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra.
From The Federal’s library:
Modi will be watched keenly as he shakes hands with maverick Trump
Migrants starved, shackled: Why is Modi govt taking it lying down?
In what capacity did Jaishankar attend Trump’s oath-taking ceremony?
Trump 2.0: Wannabe peacemaker comes across as a warmonger
The return of Trump: From Pax Americana to a new imperium
What is triggering Trump’s 'Make Panama Canal American again' stance
Trump's 'drill, baby, drill' call high on theatrics, low on economics
Follow this space for more live updates
Live Updates
- 14 Feb 2025 6:38 AM IST
India to get F-35 stealth fighter jets
Trump said the United States will sell F-35 stealth fighter jets to India after meeting Modi.
With this, India will join the elite club of countries with state-of-the-art stealth planes.
''Starting this year, we will increase military sales to India by many billions of dollars. We are also paving the way to provide India with the F-35 stealth fighters ultimately," Trump said.
- 14 Feb 2025 6:11 AM IST
I would hope that China, India, Russia and US, all of us can get along: Trump
I think we are going to have a very good relationship with China. I got along with President Xi very well until COVID...I think China is a very important player in the world. I think they can help us get this war over with Ukraine and Russia. I look at India, I do see the skirmishes on the border which are quite vicious...If I could be of help, I would love to help...I would hope that China, India, Russia and US, all of us can get along. It's very important...I did speak to President Xi about that (denuclearisation) and I was also getting a very good response...When I come back (to power), the whole world is on fire. So, I have to put out the fires. But after I put out the fires, I am going to meet with China, Russia and we are going to see if we can de-escalate it and bring it down military, especially as it pertains to nuclear: Trump
- 14 Feb 2025 6:10 AM IST
We have some wonderful deals for India, says Trump
Trump said US has 'some wonderful trade deals' for India though he said (earlier in the day), 'they (India) have the highest tariffs' and 'it is a hard place to do business'.
"We are going to work with India also. We have separate big trade deals to announce soon,'' Trump said while talking about his govt's trade policy.
"We are going to make some wonderful trade deals for India and for the US," Trump said.
- 14 Feb 2025 6:09 AM IST
I want the bloodshed to stop: Trump on Ukraine-Russia war
Russia has gotten themselves into something that I think they wish they hadn't. If I were President, it would not have happened and it did not happen for four years...under Trump, Russia lost nothing, and Ukraine lost nothing...when you look at Ukraine and the mess that they are in, this has to be ended and stopped. Russia has taken over a pretty big chunk of territory, and they also have said from day one before President Putin that they cannot have Ukraine be a NATO, they said that very strongly. I think that was the cause that started the war...I started from that stamp point. If they can make a better deal, they can do that...I want the bloodshed to stop...negotiation is too early to say what is going to happen. Maybe, Russia will give up a lot: Trump
- 14 Feb 2025 6:04 AM IST
#WATCH | Washington, DC: When asked about his statement that Ukraine should give up the idea of NATO membership and what Russia should give up, US President Donald Trump says, " Russia has gotten themselves into something that I think they wish they hadn't. If I were President,… pic.twitter.com/0GB0EZ8554— ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2025
- 14 Feb 2025 5:59 AM IST
Let us Make India Great Again (MIGA), says Modi
#WATCH | Washington, DC | PM Narendra Modi says, "The people of America are well aware of MAGA - Make America Great Again. The people of India are also moving towards Viksit Bharat 2047. In The language of America, it's Make India Great Again - MIGA. When America and India work… pic.twitter.com/Rq3fZYpoqh— ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2025