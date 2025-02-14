LIVE Modi-Trump meeting | MAGA-MIGA mega moment at White House

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US President Donald Trump in Washington DC on Friday (February 13), marking their first face-to-face engagement since the latter’s return to the White House.

Trump and Modi warmly greeted each other and shook hands. On meeting Modi, Trump said, "We missed you, we missed you a lot."

The two leaders immediately addressed the media at the White House before holding bilateral talks.

"I appreciate how President Trump always keeps his country first. I do the same - that is something that we have in common," Modi said, to which Trump replied quickly, ''He is doing a great job in India and he (PM Modi) and I share a great friendship and we will continue to build on ties between our nations."

MAGA, and now MIGA!

In an amusing twist, Modi coined MIGA, in response to Trump's favourite catchword (MAGA) after the meeting.

Modi said, "The people of America are well aware of MAGA - Make America Great Again. The people of India are also moving towards Viksit Bharat 2047. In The language of America, it's Make India Great Again - MIGA. When America and India work together, this MAGA plus MIGA becomes a 'mega partnership for prosperity'. Today, we have decided to double our trade by 2030.''

Trump clears Tahawwur Rana's extradition

After bilateral discussions, Trump said the US has agreed to extradite Tahawwur Rana, a key suspect in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, to India. Rana, a prime accused in the 26/11 terror attacks, is being held in a high-security prison in the US. India has been pursuing his extradition for several years. Trump has also said the US will sell F-35 stealth fighter jets to India.

"We are extraditing a highly dangerous individual to India, someone who is implicated in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks," Trump said.

Modi was accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, India's Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra.

