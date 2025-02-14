Modi-Trump meet: Tahawwur Rana extradition, F-35 jets, key trade deals finalised

From signing key deals to boost cooperation in defence and energy sectors to discussing the return of illegal migrants to the extradition of 26/11 plotter Tahawwur Rana, India and US on Thursday (February 14) agreed on critical issues during wide-ranging talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump at the White House.

The two countries have decided to take a big leap in broad-basing their strategic ties in several critical areas, with Trump announcing after the talks that Washington is paving the way to provide New Delhi with F-35 fighter jets as part of increasing military supplies by billions of dollars.

Trump welcomes ‘great friend’ with a hug, a gift

Before the talks began, Trump welcomed the Indian prime minister and the duo shared a long handshake and a warm at his Oval Office in the White House. Describing Modi as his “great friend” for a long time, Trump gifted him the book, ‘Our Journey Together’ when they met at the White House in Washington DC, on February 13. The book has several photos from 'Howdy Modi' and 'Namaste Trump' events.

On his part, Modi invited Trump to India. "The people of India, even today, remember your (President Trump) visit of 2020, and they hope that you'll see them again. On behalf of 140 crore people of India, I invite you to come to India...” he said.

‘Wonderful trade deals’

The two leaders made brief statements to the media and answered a number of questions before settling down for the crucial talks, hours after the American President announced a new reciprocal tariff policy for all the trading partners of the US.

"We are going to work with India also. We have separate big trade deals to announce in the very near future," Trump said while talking about his administration's trade policy.

"We are going to make some wonderful trade deals for India and for the US," he said replying to a question.

Ramp up in military sales; US to supply F-35 jets

Addressing a joint press conference after the talks with Modi, Trump said there is a "special bond" between the world's oldest and largest democracies and both sides decided to shore up cooperation in diverse areas such as energy, critical technologies and connectivity.

"Starting this year, we will be increasing military sales to India by many billions of dollars," Trump said.

"We are also paving the way to ultimately provide India with F-35 stealth fighters," he said.

Boost to oil and gas trade

Trump said he and Modi have reached an agreement on energy that will make the US a leading supplier of oil and gas to India. Confirming the same, Modi said both the countries will be working on trade agreements that will mutually benefit both.

“We will strengthen oil and gas trade to ensure India's energy security. In the energy infrastructure, investment will increase. In the nuclear energy sector, we spoke about deepening our cooperation, in the direction of small modular reactors. America plays a key role in India's defence preparedness. As strategic and trusted partners, we are actively moving forward in the direction of joint development, joint production and transfer of technology. In the coming days, new technology and equipment will increase our capacity," Modi said.

Tahawwur Rana’s extradition

The US President also announced that India and the US will be working together like "never before" to confront the threat of radical Islamic terror across the world.

"I am pleased to announce that my administration has approved extradition of one of the very evil people of the world," he said, referring to the extradition of 26/11 plotter Rana to India.

"India and America have been together in the fight against terrorism. We agree that solid action must be taken to eliminate terrorism that originates on the other side of the border. I am thankful to the president that he has decided to extradite a criminal to India who committed genocide in 2008 in India. The courts in India will take proper action," Modi said thanking Trump for signing the order.

Trump demands level-playing field on tariffs

On the contentious issue of tariff, the US president said Washington wants a level playing field.

Reports quoting sources said the two leaders had a detailed discussion both on trade and tariff while addressing concerns on both sides regarding market access and the concerns arising from other territories over capacities that take advantage of consumption in countries like India and the US. “They discussed ways and means to address these issues in an overall context. They instructed the teams to work together, to work on a mutually beneficial trade deal, to address these concerns and conclude such an agreement before the fall of this year,” ANI said quoting a source.

Trade routes

On the ambitious India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, Trump said both sides agreed to work to help build one of "greatest trade routes" in history globally.

Trump also said that India is reforming its laws to welcome US nuclear technologies into the Indian market.

In his remarks, Prime Minister Modi said cooperation between India and the US can shape a better world.

A defence cooperation framework will be prepared for next decade, he said.

‘India will take back illegal migrants’

Addressing the contentious issue of America’s deportation of illegal Indian migrants, Modi said India will take back its nationals living illegally in that country.

“Those who stay in other countries illegally do not have any legal right to be there. As far as India and the US are concerned, we have always said that those who are verified and are truly the citizens of India – if they live in the US illegally, India is ready to take them back,” Modi said.

He, however, said that the operation shouldn’t end with targeting the migrants, but should stop the human trafficking for once and all.

But it doesn't stop just there for us. These are people from ordinary families. They are shown big dreams and most of them are such who are misled and brought here. So, we should attack this entire system of human trafficking. Together, it should be the effort of the US and India to destroy such an ecosystem from its roots so that human trafficking ends...Our bigger fight is against that entire ecosystem and we are confident that President Trump will fully cooperate with India in finishing this ecosystem," he added.

Consulates in Los Angeles, Boston

Stating that the Indian community living in the US is an important link in the ties between the two countries, Modi said his government plans to soon open consulates in Los Angeles and Boston to enhance our people-to-people ties. “We have invited the universities of the US to open offshore campuses in India," he said.

Modi backs Trump on Russia-Ukraine matter

The Prime Minister and the US President also answered questions on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"I support Donald Trump's efforts towards finding a possible solution to end the war. The world somehow feels India has been neutral during the war. But I would like to reiterate that India has not been neutral. In fact, India has been on the side of peace," Modi said.

"I have always been in close contact with Russia and Ukraine. I have met the leaders of both countries. Many people are in a misconception that India is neutral, but I want to reiterate that India is not neutral; we are on a side, and that is peace,” he said.

Modi said during his meeting with Putin too he had reiterated that this was not a time to wage wars.

“Even today, my conviction is that the solutions to war cannot be found on the battlefield, and ultimately, we have to be at the table. India believes that the solution to the war can be found only when the issue is discussed in a forum where both countries (Russia and Ukraine) will be present. The efforts made by President Trump - I support, and welcome it. I hope he succeeds as soon as possible,” he said.

MAGA Vs MIGA

Drawing parallels with Trump’s motto to ‘Make America Great Again’, the Indian prime minister also spoke about India’s vision of becoming developed by 2047.

"The people of America are well aware of MAGA - Make America Great Again. The people of India are also moving towards Viksit Bharat 2047. In the language of America, it's Make India Great Again - MIGA. When America and India work together, this MAGA plus MIGA becomes a mega partnership for prosperity. Today, we have decided to double our trade by 2030,” he said.

Before meeting Trump, Prime Minister Modi held separate talks with US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, billionaire Elon Musk and Republican leader Vivek Ramaswamy.