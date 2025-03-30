Foreign students in US asked to self-deport over ‘campus activism’: Report

International students in the United States including those from India are reportedly being asked by the Department of State (DOS) to self deport themselves over campus activism activities, a report said.

Campus ‘activists’ under radar

While the DOS has sent mails in this regard to students who have physically participated in campus protests in the past, even those who shared or liked posts supporting a cause, which may be deemed by authorities as “anti-national”, have also been asked to self-deport themselves, said a report by The Times of India.

The report quoting immigration attorneys says that a few Indian students may also be among those who have received these emails.

The crackdown is said to be part of reviews conducted by the DOS under the Donald Trump administration and also covers new applicants who have applied to study in the US on F, M or J visas. Those found “guilty” would not be allowed to study in the US.

According to an Open Doors report, around 1.1 million international students are studying in the US as of 2023-24 of which 3.21 are Indians.

What the email says

Students who received the DOS email have told TOI that they have been informed that their F-1 visa has been revoked under Section 221(i) of the United States Immigration and Nationality Act and that the Department of Homeland Security’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement would notify the same to the concerned school official soon.

“On behalf of the United States Department of State, the Bureau of Consular Affairs Visa Office hereby informs you that additional information became available after your visa was issued. As a result, your F-1 visa with expiration date XXXXX was revoked in accordance with Section 221(i) of the United States Immigration and Nationality Act, as amended," reads an email accessed by TOI.

“The Bureau of Consular Affairs Visa Office has alerted the Department of Homeland Security’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which manages the Student Exchange Visitor Program and is responsible for removal proceedings. They may notify your designated school official about the revocation of your F-1 visa," it says.

An F-1 visa is a non-immigrant visa which allows students from other countries to live in the US to study at accredited institutions.

Students warned of detention, deportation

Students were also asked to self-deport using the CBP Home app launched by the US government on March 10.

The email warns the students that staying illegally in the US may invite fines, detention or deportation. Students have also been told that they could be sent back to countries other than their home countries, the report says.

The email also mentioned that students who received it may be considered ineligible for a visa to the US in the future too.

It asks students to present their passport to the US embassy or consulate to physically get their visa cancelled and clarifies that those desiring to return would have to apply for a fresh visa.

“As soon as you depart the United States, you must personally present your passport to the US embassy or consulate which issued your visa so your visa can be physically cancelled. You must not attempt to use your visa, as it has been revoked,” the email says.

Rubio’s crackdown on ‘lunatics’

The email by the DOS comes days after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that he has cancelled the visas of more than 300 “lunatics” as part of the Donald Trump government’s crackdown on anti-Israel activists on US university campuses.

Rubio had also spoken about a newly-launched AI-powered app ‘Catch and Revoke’ which he said can detect and cancel visas of students who are found supporting Hamas or other designated terror outfits.

The TOI report said that students who have received the email are also being informed by their international student service office that their SEVIS (web-based information system used by US Department of Homeland Security to track and monitor international students) record has been terminated.

“Students with a terminated SEVIS record must depart the US immediately; there is no grace period following a SEVIS termination. We advise you to depart the US as soon as possible,” TOI quotes the letter as saying.