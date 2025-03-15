Who is Ranjani Srinivasan, who ‘self-deported’ from US? What is self-deportation?

An Indian student at Columbia University, Ranjani Srinivasan, has self-deported after their visa was revoked for allegedly “advocating for violence and terrorism” and being “involved in activities supporting Hamas”, according to the US Department of Homeland Security.

The Department of Homeland Security said it has obtained video footage of Ranjani using the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Home app to self-deport on March 11.

Who is Ranjani Srinivasan?

Ranjani, a citizen and national of India, was in the US on an F-1 student visa as a doctoral student in Urban Planning at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Architecture, Planning and Preservation (GSAPP). The Department of State revoked their visa on March 5.

According to the Columbia University website, Ranjani's research — which received support from the Lakshmi Mittal South Asia Institute — was focused on the evolving nature of land-labour relations in peri-urban statutory towns in India.

Ranjani has an MPhil in Urban Planning from GSAPP, a Master’s Degree from Harvard University with Fulbright Nehru and Inlaks Scholarships, and a Bachelor of Design (BDes) degree from Ahmedabad’s CEPT (Centre for Environmental Planning and Technology) University.

According to the GSAPP website, Ranjani uses the gender-neutral pronoun “they”. Their areas of interest include the political economy of development, the spatial politics of land, and the sociology of labour. Their professional work spans diverse sectors, including architecture, international development, planning advocacy, and research.

Ranjani reportedly also worked for an environmental advocacy non-profit organisation in Washington on “frontier communities at risk from climate change” and as a researcher for the West Philadelphia Landscape Project (WPLP) at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.