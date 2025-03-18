White House video on deportation set to 1998 hit song ‘Closing Time’ leads to backlash

A White House promotional video depicting a handcuffed man being deported by border patrol, set to Semisonic's 1998 hit song "Closing Time," has generated controversy in the United States.

The video

The video, seemingly meant to mock critics of the administration's immigration crackdown, concludes with deportees being escorted onto a plane.

In the video, the White House tweeted a line from the song: "Closing time, you don't have to go home, but you can't stay here."

US Customs and Border Protection retweeted it, adding, "It's closing time. We are making America safe again."

Condemnation

However, Semisonic condemned the use of their song, adding that they had neither authorised nor approved it. They insisted that the song is about "joy, possibilities, and hope," suggesting the administration "missed the point entirely."

This incident adds Semisonic to a growing list of artists - including Guns N' Roses, Beyoncé, and Rihanna - who have objected to the Trump administration using their music.

Defends post

When quizzed about the rebuke, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt defended the post, claiming it reflected the administration's immigration stance.

She remarked, "Our entire government is leaning into the President's message."

Deportations a priority

President Trump campaigned on a pledge to carry out mass deportations. He has since made tackling illegal immigration a priority.

Reports indicate that the administration has arrested approximately 33,000 undocumented immigrants and deported hundreds more.