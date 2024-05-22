Ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren withdraws bail plea after SC rap

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday (May 22) withdrew his bail plea after the Supreme Court rapped him for “supressing facts” about the cognizance order of the Ranchi special court against him.

Refusing to entertain Soren’s plea for interim bail, a vacation bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma told him that he has supressed the fact that he filed a bail plea before a trial court.

“Your conduct tells a lot. We expected your client to come up with candour but you supressed material facts,” the bench told Soren’s lawyer.

The top court’s refusal to hear his bail plea means he would remain in jail and wouldn’t be able to campaign for the Lok Sabha polls.

The former chief minister was arrested on January 31 in a money laundering case.