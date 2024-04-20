Elon Musk says India visit delayed due to Tesla obligations

New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Saturday that his visit to India had been delayed due to the company's heavy obligations.

Musk, who was supposed to be visiting India in the fourth week of April, in a post on X, said, "Unfortunately, very heavy Tesla obligations require that the visit to India be delayed, but I do very much look forward to visiting this year".

Earlier this month, Musk had confirmed his proposed visit to India, saying he was looking forward to meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI

