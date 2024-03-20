Money-laundering: Role of Karnataka Cong MLA NA Haris, son surfaces after ED raids Kerala businessman

The alleged role of NA Haris, a Karnataka Congress MLA and chairman of the Bengaluru Development Authority, and his son Muhammad Haris Nalapad, in a money-laundering case, has surfaced after the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) recently raided the premises of a Kerala-based businessman.

Muhammed Hafeez, the prime accused in the case, is a relative of the father-son duo.



The Kochi Zonal Office of ED recently raided nine locations across Kerala, Karnataka, and Goa in connection with the case. During the search, authorities seized gold worth 1,672.8 grams, Rs 12.5 lakh in cash, seven mobile phones, and other items. The ED action comes after FIRs are registered in the respective states.

Fixed deposits worth Rs 4.4 crore have been seized, said ED. It's alleged that Hafeez and his associates engaged in various crimes, including cheating by impersonation, misappropriation of funds, forgery, and document fabrication.

According to sources, searches revealed that the main accused, Hafeez, was using a vehicle carrying the official sticker of Haris (MLA, Shantinagar, Bengaluru).

ED said the vehicle was purchased by Muhammad Haris Nalapad, son of Haris, but registered in the name of Nafih Muhammed Naser, another relative of the family.