Mann ki Baat: Modi showers praise on EC for using tech to empower people

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Election Commission on Sunday (January 19) for leveraging technology to empower citizens and ensuring a fair polling process.

Modi's praise for the poll body in his monthly Mann ki Baat broadcast came ahead of its foundation day on January 25, observed as the National Voters' Day, and amid frequent criticism from the opposition for its alleged pro-BJP bias.

The EC has modernised and strengthened the election process from time to time, Modi asserted.

Voter participation

"It has used power of technology to strengthen people's power," he said, asking people to participate in the polling process in large numbers to be part of democratic process and empowering it.

Opposition parties have increasingly raised questions on the integrity of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), and Modi's remarks can be seen as an endorsement of the EVMs.

The prime minister said doubts were cast on India's viability as a democracy after it became independent, but the country proved them wrong. After all, India is mother of democracy, he said.

Hails Constitution makers

The programme was held on the third Sunday this month as against the last, which is usually the case, as next Sunday is Republic Day, Modi noted.

The prime minister played short audio clips of some of the members of India's constituent assembly, including its chairman Rajendra Prasad, Bhim Rao Ambedkar and Syama Prasad Mookerjee, to highlight the values they promoted.

Ambedkar called for everyone to work together in everyone's interest, while Prasad highlighted India's commitment to humanistic values, he noted.

"We should take inspiration from them to build an India of which our Constitution makers would have been proud," Modi said.

75th anniversary

The Republic Day will mark the 75th anniversary of the implementation of Constitution, he said.

Speaking of the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, the prime minister said people of various castes and regions have come together. There is no discrimination of any kind, he added.

Modi said extensive participation of the youth is visible in the gigantic get-together of devouts, saying it will strengthen civilisational roots and assure a gold future.

The event's global popularity is a matter of pride for every Indian, he added.

(With agency inputs)