PM Modi pays tributes to MGR on 108th birth anniversary

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to M G Ramachandran on his 108th birth anniversary and said his government is inspired by the former Tamil Nadu chief minister's efforts to empower the poor and build a better society.

A famous actor-turned-politician, MGR, as he was popularly known, founded the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and led the party to victory in assembly elections. His government is associated with several welfare programmes.

Modi said on X, "I pay homage to Thiru MGR on his birth anniversary. We are greatly inspired by his efforts to empower the poor and build a better society." PTI

