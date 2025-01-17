PM inaugurates Bharat Mobility Global Expo; 5-day show to see 100 new launches

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (January 17) inaugurated the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, the largest mobility expo in India.

This event is expected to witness over 100 new launches across automobiles, component products and technologies.

The five-day expo is being held across three venues: Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi in the national capital and India Expo Center and Mart, Greater Noida.

Modi inaugurated the Expo at Bharat Mandapam in presence of Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, H D Kumaraswamy, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Manohar Lal, Piyush Goyal and Hardeep Singh Puri, and leaders of the automobile sectors.

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, scheduled from January 17-22, will bring the entire value chain of the mobility ecosystem -- from automobile manufacturers to components, electronics parts, tyre and energy storage makers, and automotive software firms and material recyclers -- under a single umbrella.

With a theme "Beyond Boundaries: Co-creating Future Automotive Value Chain", aiming to foster collaboration and innovation across the automotive and mobility sector with an emphasis on sustainable and cutting-edge technological advancements, the global expo will host over 9 concurrent shows, more than 20 conferences and pavilions.

In addition, the expo feature states sessions to showcase policies and initiatives in the mobility sector to enable collaborations between industry and at regional levels.

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 aims to unite the entire mobility value chain under one umbrella.

Also read: PM to inaugurate Bharat Mobility Expo; 100+ auto, component launches expected

Joint support

The expo will have a special emphasis on the global significance with participation from across the globe as exhibitors and visitors.

It is an industry-led and government-supported initiative and is being coordinated by Engineering Export Promotion Council of India with the joint support of various industry bodies and partner organisations.

The global expo, which is supported by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, is being hosted by industry associations, including Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA), Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association (ATMA), Indian Construction Equipment Manufacturers Association (ICEMA), Nasscom, Indian Steel Association, Material Recycling Association of India, and CII.

Watch | PM E-Drive: A bumpy road ahead for India's electric revolution?

It will have 5,100 international participants and is estimated to attract more than 5 lakh visitors from across the globe.

Electric vehicles

In the automotive segment at Bharat Mandapam, electric vehicles are expected to hog the limelight with the likes of passenger vehicle market leader Maruti Suzuki unveiling its first electric vehicle, SUV e VITARA and rival Hyundai Motor India Ltd set to launch the Crtea EV on the first day.

In the luxury segment, German major Mercedes-Benz will launch its electric EQS Maybach SUV, while showcasing the electric concept CLA, and G Electric SUV. Similarly, compatriot BMW will showcase the all-electric BMW i7 apart from launching its all-new BMW X3 among others.

Overall, more than 40 new product launches are expected at this main attraction of Bharat Mobility Global Expo, 2025.

At the components show, to be held from January 18-21, 2025 at Yashobhoomi, over 1,000 exhibitors from around seven countries will be participating. There are five country pavilions from Japan, Germany, South Korea, Taiwan and the UK, and exhibitors from USA, Israel and Thailand.

Over 60 new product and technology launches are expected at the components show.

(With inputs from agencies)