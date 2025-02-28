The Federal to host discussion on 'Media, news and photojournalism' in Chennai

As the world grapples with the rapid evolution of media and news cycles, the role of journalism and photojournalism in shaping public narratives has become more significant than ever before.

A timely and thought-provoking panel discussion titled Media, News, Photojournalism: Who Shapes the Narrative? will take place on March 1, from 3 to 4 pm, at the Goethe Institut in Chennai. The Federal is hosting the event as part of the fourth edition of the Chennai Photo Biennale.

The eminent panellists

The discussion will bring together a group of esteemed journalists and domain experts to discuss the intricate relationship between media, storytelling and the way the public perceives the world around it.

Moderated by The Federal's Vijay Srinivas, the panel will feature a distinguished line-up of industry leaders including S Srinivasan, Editor-in-Chief of The Federal; Vaishna Roy, Editor-in-Chief of Frontline; Prashant Panjiar, independent photojournalist; and Z Shabbir Ahmed, Senior News Editor at The News Minute.

The panel will explore how media, particularly photojournalism, shapes public perceptions through storytelling in today's fast-paced digital world. It will look at how, with news cycles speeding up and stories shared in real time, the immediacy impacts the narratives we trust.

What responsibilities do journalists and photographers bear in reporting events that shape our understanding? This is among the key questions the panel will seek answers for.

Visual storytelling

The discussion will focus on the intersection of news reporting and visual storytelling, highlighting photo journalism's role in capturing moments and emotions that words alone can’t convey.

The event, organised in partnership with The Federal as part of the Chennai Photo Biennale, provides a unique platform for engaging with leading figures in journalism.