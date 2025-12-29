Digvijaya Singh RSS row: Revanth Reddy praises Sonia in subtle counter

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh’s alleged praise for the organisation of the RSS and the BJP seems to have received a subtle rebuttal from Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who, in a post on X, suggested that merit gets rewarded regardless of the individual’s background in Congress. He pointed out that leaders like P. V. Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh were appointed Prime Ministers under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi.

Lauds Sonia’s leadership

Reddy on Sunday (December 29), without naming Singh, stated that the story of Congress was the story of “Indian democracy in motion”.

Elaborating further, Reddy lauded Sonia’s leadership, stating that it is marked with service, commitment, ethics and values.

“CONGRESS…A force for people of #India was born 140 years ago on this day. The story of the Indian National Congress is the story of Indian democracy in motion. When one reflects on the leadership of Smt #SoniaGandhi Ji, we find service, commitment, ethics and values,” stated Reddy.

“Under Smt Sonia Gandhi Ji’s leadership, it became possible for Shri P. V. Narasimha Rao garu, who started his public career from a remote village in #Telangana to rise to become Prime Minister of the country. Smt Sonia Gandhi Ji also made an economist like Dr Manmohan Singh Ji as prime minister,” he added.

He also highlighted Congress’ role in the freedom struggle. “From leading India’s freedom struggle to framing the Constitution, from building democratic institutions to uniting a diverse nation, the Indian National Congress has shaped every defining chapter of modern India,” he added.

Digvijay’s ‘organisation’ row

Singh on Saturday courted controversy after a social media post in which he appeared to praise the organisational strength of the BJP and the RSS.

Sharing a black-and-white photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the 1990s, Singh stated on what he described as the journey of grassroots workers of the RSS and the erstwhile Jan Sangh, noting how they rose to positions such as Chief Minister and Prime Minister.

Calling it the “power of organisation”, Singh tagged Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the post.

How Digvijaya clarified

In the wake of a backlash, Singh issued a clarification, stating that his remarks were limited to appreciating the organisational structure of the BJP and the RSS.

The Congress leadership, however, refuted Singh’s remark without directly mentioning him. Kharge reiterated that the party had never sought votes in the name of religion.

Party spokesperson Pawan Khera adopted a sharper tone, drawing a contrast between supporters of Mahatma Gandhi and those of his assassin.

Singh and Rahul Gandhi were seen together at a Congress Working Committee meeting in Delhi shortly before the controversy escalated. The exchange was on a lighter note, reported NDTV, quoting sources.

Tharoor on the ‘organisation’ row

The BJP, meanwhile, latched on to the remarks, with party spokesperson C R Kesavan targeting Rahul Gandhi and alleging that the episode had exposed what he termed the Congress’ autocratic leadership.

Asked about Singh’s remarks, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who had repeated run-ins with the party on several issues, said “The organisation must be strengthened… there is no doubt about it,” reported NDTV.

Singh’s comments have also revived a broader internal debate within the Congress over organisational reform, echoing observations made earlier by leaders such as Shashi Tharoor, who has spoken about the need to strengthen the party’s structure beyond personalities.