Digvijaya Singh praises RSS-BJP, shares old Modi photo, sparks row

Veteran Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh courted controversy on Saturday (December 27) by sharing an old photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi taken during the 1960s and praising his party’s arch-rival, the BJP, and its ideological parent, the RSS, for enabling grassroots-level workers to rise to the ranks of the Chief Minister and Prime Minister.

The former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh posted a screenshot from Quora showing BJP stalwart LK Advani at an event in Gujarat and young PM Modi sitting on the floor near Advani.

‘Power of organisation’

Singh, who tagged Congress's social media handles, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, and MPs Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in a post, praised how grassroots-level workers who sat on the floor at party events could become a Chief Minister and Prime Minister under the organisational framework of the RSS and the BJP. He further stated that the photo shows the power of the organisation.

"I found this picture on the Quora site. It is very impactful. In the way the grassroots swayamsevaks (workers) of RSS and the workers of Jan Sangh @BJP4India sit on the floor at the feet of leaders and become the Chief Minister of the state and the Prime Minister of the country. This is the power of the organization. Jai Siya Ram," stated Singh said on X.

Image from 1990s

The photograph shared by Singh is a well-known image from the 1990s that traces Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s early years in Gujarat politics, reported NDTV.

The image was reportedly taken during the swearing-in ceremony of former Gujarat chief minister Shankersinh Vaghela in 1996, an event attended by senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party at the time.

BJP dares Rahul to react

Latching on to the development, the BJP asked will Rahul Gandhi show the courage and react to the 'truth bomb' dropped by Singh”.

Taking to X, BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan said that Singh’s post has exposed how Congress’s first family runs the party in a dictatorial manner.

"Will Rahul Gandhi show courage & react to the shocking Truth Bomb dropped by Shri. Digvijaya Singh's tweet which has totally exposed how Congress first family ruthlessly runs the party in a dictatorial manner and also how autocratic & undemocratic this Congress leadership is? (sic),” stated Kesavan.

The backdrop

The post comes at a politically crucial moment for Singh. His second term in the Rajya Sabha is set to conclude early next year, with prospects of a third term appearing uncertain, reported NDTV.

Senior Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Meenakshi Natarajan are reportedly in contention for a Rajya Sabha berth and are seen as strong aspirants for the seat. In addition, Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari and leader of the legislative party Umang Singar are also regarded as leaders opposed to Singh within the state unit.