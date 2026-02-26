NCERT textbook row: Dharmendra Pradhan orders probe, assures action

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday (February 26) said that action will be taken against those involved in drafting the chapter on judicial corruption in the Class 8 NCERT textbook, adding that a probe has been ordered and accountability would be fixed.

‘No intention to insult judiciary’

Pradhan further stated that the government has full respect for the judiciary and has no intent of disrespecting the institution. Expressing his displeasure at the row over the textbook, the Union Education Minister said that as soon as the government came to know about the issue regarding the textbooks, their circulation was put on hold.

"I am very sad at what has happened... There was no intention to insult the judiciary. An enquiry will be conducted and accountability fixed. Action will be taken against those involved in drafting the chapter,” said Pradhan.

“As soon as we got to know (about it), the circulation of the textbooks was put on hold. We have full respect for the judiciary, and we have taken the issue very seriously. The court's directives will be complied with," he added.

‘Well-orchestrated conspiracy’: SC

The remarks come hours after the Supreme Court took a stern view of the matter, stating that there appeared to be a "well-orchestrated conspiracy" to defame the judiciary and imposed a "complete blanket ban" on the Class 8 NCERT book and ordered that all copies, physical and digital, be seized, adding that heads must roll.

"They have fired the gunshot. The judiciary is bleeding," a bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant said, a day after the National Council of Educational Research and Training apologised for "inappropriate content" in the social science textbook and said it would be rewritten in consultation with appropriate authorities.

The bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, issued show cause notices to the NCERT director and the secretary of the department of school education and asked them to explain why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against those responsible.

What is the row about

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) social science textbook for Class 8 in question states that corruption, a massive backlog of cases, and the lack of an adequate number of judges are among the challenges faced by the judicial system.

After stern words by the Supreme Court that it will not allow "anyone on earth" to tarnish the judiciary's integrity, the NCERT pulled the textbook from its website, with sources saying the government was livid with the controversial references in the curriculum.

The NCERT on Wednesday also apologised for "inappropriate content" after facing the Supreme Court's ire over the chapter and said the book will be rewritten in consultation with appropriate authorities.

(With agency inputs)