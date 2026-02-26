‘Heads must roll': SC bans NCERT book over chapter on 'judiciary corruption'

The Supreme Court on Thursday (February 26) hardened its stance over the chapter on ‘judicial corruption’ in the class VIII NCERT social science text book, with the Chief Justice of India Surya Kant stating that it was his duty to find out who is responsible for it, adding that heads must roll. The top court also imposed a “blanket ban” on the book.

“There appears to be a deep-rooted, well-planned conspiracy to defame the judiciary. We would like to have a deeper probe. We need to find who is responsible, and we will see who are there. Heads must roll! We will not close the case,” stated the CJI.

“As an abundant caution we also impose a blanket ban on production and distribution of the book. Any attempt to distribute this book either physically or digitally shall be taken as a wilful breach of the order of this court,” he added as quoted by the Bar and Bench.

‘Will erode people's faith in judiciary’

He further stated that if allowed to go unchecked, this will erode people's faith in the judiciary. “It is my duty to find out who is responsible; heads must roll,” added the CJI.

“Prima facie, it seems to us that there's a calculated move to undermine and demean dignity of judiciary. If allowed to go unchecked, it will erode the sanctity of judicial office in estimation of public...while the publication dedicates entire chapter to the role of judiciary and washes of with one stroke the illustrious history of SC, HCs has omitted the substantial contributions made by these institutions towards preservation of democratic fabric,” stated the order as quoted by Live Law.

Referring to the textbook, it further stated that “: it incorporates a sub-topic explicitly expounding 'corruption in judiciary'...the inclusion of the subject matter within a foundational campaign warrants a rigorous review of its...institutional standing of the judiciary's standing...reluctant to reproduce contents of the chapter.”

Show causes NCERT director

“It refers to 100s of complaints received against judiciary, clearly indicating as if no action was taken, picking a few words from the statement of a former CJI suggesting as if judiciary itself has acknowledged institutional corruption,” it added.

The top court issued show cause notices to the NCERT director, school education secretary to explain why action should not be taken against those responsible.

‘Within definition of criminal contempt’

The bench further stated that such misconduct, having an everlasting impact on the judiciary, would fall within the definition of criminal contempt.

"We would like to have a deeper probe," the bench said.

The court said that if allowed to go unchecked, this would erode people's faith inthe judiciary. "No one will be allowed to go scot-free." The CJI said, "It is my duty as the head of the institution to find out who is responsible; heads must roll." CJI Surya Kant said there appears to be a deep-rooted, well-planned conspiracy to defame the judiciary.

‘Not a single word of apology’

Taking exception to the NCERT's Wednesday communication, the SC said there was not a single word of apology in it, and instead, they have tried to justify it.

At the outset, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta tendered an unconditional and unqualified apology on behalf of the Ministry of Education. The bench posted the matter for further hearing on March 11.

(With agency inputs)