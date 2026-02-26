NCERT apologises after facing SC ire over chapter on judicial corruption

The NCERT on Wednesday (February 26) issued an apology for “certain inappropriate textual material” after it was chided by the Supreme Court over a chapter on corruption in the judiciary in a Class 8 textbook, stating that it would be rewritten in consultation with concerned authorities.

Textbook circulation put on hold

The council, responsible for the school education curriculum, further stated that it has put on hold the circulation of the textbook, hours after it took the book off its website, adding that it holds the judiciary in the highest esteem.

“As per the extant procedure, NCERT brought out the Social Science textbook, Exploring Society: India and Beyond, Vol II for Class 8 on 24-02-2026. On receiving the textbook, it has been observed that certain inappropriate textual material and error of judgement have inadvertently crept into Chapter No 4, entitled “The Role of Judiciary in our Society” (pg 125-142),” stated a release by the NCERT.

Ministry flags concerns

It further stated that a similar observation was made by the Department of School Education & Literacy (Ministry of Education) which directed that the distribution of this book may be kept on strict hold until further orders.

“The National Council of Educational Research & Training (NCERT) holds the judiciary in highest esteem and considers it to be the upholder of the Indian Constitution and protector of Fundamental Rights. The aforesaid error is purely unintentional and NCERT regrets the inclusion of inappropriate material in the said chapter,” stated the NCERT.

Rewriting planned for 2026-27 session

“NCERT reiterates that the objective of the new textbooks is to strengthen constitutional literacy, institutional respect, and informed understanding of democratic participation amongst students. There is no intent to question or diminish the authority of any constitutional body,” added the NCERT.

It further stated that as part of its continuous review process, NCERT remains open to constructive feedback. “And hence, the same shall be re-written, with consultation of the appropriate authority, as necessary, and would be made available to students of Class 8 accordingly on the commencement of academic session 2026-27,” it added.

SC takes suo motu cognisance

The development comes days after a three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi has taken suo motu cognisance of the "objectionable" statements about the judiciary in NCERT textbooks after senior advocate Kapil Sibal, alongside Abhishek Singhvi, mentioned the matter for urgent consideration.

CJI Kant strongly objected to a chapter on judicial corruption in the NCERT's Class 8 curriculum, saying nobody on earth will be allowed to defame the judiciary and taint its integrity.

The NCERT's new social science textbooks for Class 8 say corruption, a massive backlog of cases, and the lack of an adequate number of judges are among the challenges faced by the judicial system.

(With agency inputs)