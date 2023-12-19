RS chairman Dhankhar fumes as Rahul films Trinamool MP mimicking him

Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday (December 19) slammed Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee for mimicking him outside Parliament and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for filming his mimicry, triggering laughter among a group of Opposition MPs. He called the incident "shameful, ridiculous and unacceptable".

This incident happened on the steps of Parliament House where Opposition members were seated in protest after being suspended for alleged unruly conduct when they demanded a statement from Union home minister Amit Shah on the security breach in the House.

In an impromptu skit, TMC’s Banerjee, mimicking Dhankar, said: “My spine is so straight, I'm so tall." As other MPs roared in laughter, Rahul filmed the scene on his mobile.

After the House reconvened at 12 noon, Dhankhar – referring to Rahul Gandhi – said: "Office of Chairman, Rajya Sabha and Office of Speaker is very different. Political parties will have their cross currents, they will have exchanges. But imagine a senior leader of your party, videographing another member of another party."

He added: "Shameful, ridiculous, unacceptable that an MP is mocking, and a second MP is videographing that incident."

Law and justice minister Arjun Ram Meghwal demanded that Banerjee be suspended from the House.

Opposition protest

The Opposition MPs have been protesting outside Parliament building but within the complex since Monday following the suspension of a number of MPs of various Opposition parties, which has reached 141 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the BJP said: “TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee mocked the Honourable Vice President while Rahul Gandhi lustily cheered him on. One can imagine how reckless and violative they have been of the House.”